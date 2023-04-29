Harris' Best Remaining Defensive Players on Day 3

The Texans have only added one defensive player through the draft to this point. Will Anderson Jr was a big addition, don't get me wrong, and the Texans made significant additions on the defensive side of the ball in free agency. That said, there are still some defensive options available, six at each position, on day three to add to this defensive group.
Interior defensive linemen
I've said all along that the Texans additions of Hassan Ridgeway, Sheldon Rankins and Taylor Stallworth reduced the priority on days one and two. But, on day three, there could be a couple of viable options available.
111. Jaquelin Roy, LSU
114. Colby Wooden, Auburn (DE/DT option)
122. Moro Ojomo, Texas
126. Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma
166. Karl Brooks, Bowling Green
182. Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State
Edge
The aforementioned addition of Anderson didn't end the search for additional edge players, but it did deaden it a significant amount.
50. Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (DE/DT option)
90. Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
92. Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
106. Andre Carter II, Army
136. Robert Beal Jr, Georgia
146. K.J. Henry, Clemson
Linebackers
Considering whatever LB is added at this point will probably need to contribute on special teams immediately, it's a position group that would make sense to attack on day three.
74. Noah Sewell, Oregon
113. Henry To'o To'o, Alabama
117. Owen Pappoe, Auburn
143. Yasir Abdullah, Louisville
149. Ivan Pace Jr, Cincinnati
167. Cam Jones, Indiana
Cornerbacks
Solid group remaining at CB with some solid day two talent falling into day three.
38. Kelee Ringo, Georgia
40. Darius Rush, South Carolina
52. Clark Phillips III, Utah
77. Cory Trice Jr, Purdue
81. Jakorian Bennett, Maryland
107. Eli Ricks, Alabama
Safeties
Again, special teams play a significant role for young day three safeties so I'd be a bit surprised to not see a S selected on day three.
70. Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
78. Jammie Robinson, Florida State
82. Christopher Smith, Georgia
91. JL Skinner, Boise State
124. Daniel Scott, Cal
161. Jordan Howden, Minnesota