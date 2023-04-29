Harris' Best Remaining Defensive Players on Day 3

The Texans have only added one defensive player through the draft to this point. Will Anderson Jr was a big addition, don't get me wrong, and the Texans made significant additions on the defensive side of the ball in free agency. That said, there are still some defensive options available, six at each position, on day three to add to this defensive group.

Interior defensive linemen

I've said all along that the Texans additions of Hassan Ridgeway, Sheldon Rankins and Taylor Stallworth reduced the priority on days one and two. But, on day three, there could be a couple of viable options available.

111. Jaquelin Roy, LSU

114. Colby Wooden, Auburn (DE/DT option)

122. Moro Ojomo, Texas

126. Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma

166. Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

182. Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State

Edge

The aforementioned addition of Anderson didn't end the search for additional edge players, but it did deaden it a significant amount.

50. Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (DE/DT option)

90. Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

92. Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

106. Andre Carter II, Army

136. Robert Beal Jr, Georgia

146. K.J. Henry, Clemson

Linebackers

Considering whatever LB is added at this point will probably need to contribute on special teams immediately, it's a position group that would make sense to attack on day three.

74. Noah Sewell, Oregon

113. Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

117. Owen Pappoe, Auburn

143. Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

149. Ivan Pace Jr, Cincinnati

167. Cam Jones, Indiana

Cornerbacks

Solid group remaining at CB with some solid day two talent falling into day three.

38. Kelee Ringo, Georgia

40. Darius Rush, South Carolina

52. Clark Phillips III, Utah

77. Cory Trice Jr, Purdue

81. Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

107. Eli Ricks, Alabama

Safeties

Again, special teams play a significant role for young day three safeties so I'd be a bit surprised to not see a S selected on day three.