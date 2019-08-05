Harris Hits: Day 1 in Green Bay

During 1-on-1s, the two teams engaged in 7-on-7 pass skelly. Deshaun Watson drove one into the chest of DeAndre Hopkins on first down and then did the same to tight end Darren Fells, who made the catch with a defender draped all over him.

Coming off the field, a few people said to me "boy, tight ends had a day, huh?" They certainly did. I saw every single one of them make catches all over the field. Akins, Fells, Jerrell Adams and Kahale Warring (more on him near the end) all made multiple catches during the day.

As we watched practice, my dad said to me "hey, who's number 11?" Watching the other end of the field, I just responded with "Stevie Mitchell. Why?" My dad goes "he's catching everything." So, I turned that direction and right on cue, quarterback AJ McCarron dropped a deep ball right into Mitchell's lap for a touchdown. Then, on the very next play, Mitchell took a quick hitch and seemed to run upfield by everyone for a huge gain. Number 11 continues to make an impression in this training camp, including on my pops.

During a team session later, Watson made a strong throw on a corner route to Will Fuller V. He threaded the needle into a small hole on the sideline for a big gain.

Later in team drills for the defense, Whitney Mercilus spun free to the quarterback and would've registered a sack but Aaron Rodgers threw a laser shot just as Mercilus ran past him upfield. Rodgers hit Darrius Shepherd for a gain up the field.

I was impressed with the Texans coverage on the Packers long, wiry receiving group during Monday's workout. The Texans were physical with those receivers and that seemed to throw off the timing a bit for Rodgers and company. I didn't sense frustration from Rodgers, but I KNOW he wasn't pleased when defensive lineman Carlos Watkins knocked the ball from his hands as Watkins breezed by on his pass rush. Watkins was rushing the quarterback, reached instinctively and knocked it out.

Rodgers then turned the tables on the first play of team on the final period of the day. He hard-counted nearly everyone offsides (his own guard, as well). So, he stole five yards and then threw a laser to receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a deep comeback route on the next play. I believe that was really the only significant gain of the day for the Packers offense, minus Rodgers last throw of the day.

He threw a wheel route to fullback Dan Vitale with Zach Cunningham in his hip pocket. Furthermore, Tashaun Gipson was playing safety and coming over to help. He didn't want to blow up Vitale as he might have in a game, so Vitale made a great catch and the fans went crazy. I asked T-Gip after practice about it and I didn't even get three words out of my mouth and he goes "C'mon, man, you know that ain't happening." Thought so but I'll give credit to Vitale who has made a GREAT impression on the Packers fans the past week and change.

Speaking of Cunningham, in that team period at the end of practice, there was one run where I saw him just stone a Packers running back in the hole for no/little gain. I mean, Zach worked through the trash and just WHAM, laid the hammer down.

A little while later, I went down to the Texans offensive side of the field and the tight ends caught everything. The day ended, though, with the best catch of the day, one snagged by rookie Kahale Warring. He was in the back corner of the end zone and went up and snagged the throw from quarterback AJ McCarron and got both feet in bounds. There were refs on site as well and the one directly in front of his catch signaled touchdown and the offense went crazy. I loved it for a couple of reasons. First of all, it was an excellent, athletic catch. Furthermore, Warring back healthy adds so much juice to the tight end room and on the field now that he's healthy.

So, one last note, a self-indulgent one, but hopefully one that will resonate. Because the Texans decided to come to Green Bay, I was able to watch practice with my mom and my dad for the first time ever. Now, that might sound weird. But, I've never been able to do that for a Texans practice or any team for that matter. Throughout my adult life, I was playing/coaching or my dad was playing/coaching until he retired. Prior to becoming a full-time Texans employee in 2015, my parents moved back to Wisconsin so they never came to a Texans practice with me. My mom has suffered for years having to listen to my dad and I talk ball ALL THE TIME and did so again on Monday, but she was a trooper. I've had so many football memories with my dad, in particular, but I thought I wouldn't get a chance to have another one. Yet, today provided one as I watched with the two people most responsible for allowing me to fall in love with this great game. So, thank you, Texans. Thank you very much.