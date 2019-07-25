Harris Hits: Training Camp Day 1

It's only the first day, but IT'S THE FIRST DAY! Training camp 2019 kicked off on an unusually, uh, chilly day at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Okay, so chilly isn't quite right, but the heat volume wasn't quite turned up as it typically is at the outset of training camp. And, by the way, it was good to be home here in Houston. Here are some Harris Hits to get you up to speed on what happened on Day 1.

When a Texans release was issued on Sunday evening that J.J. Watt was starting training camp on Active/PUP, we all hoped that it would be a short stay. Thankfully, it was. Marc Vandermeer and I were on the air with a clear view to the path the players were taking to the field when we saw No. 99 walking over, fully dressed as if he was planning on practice. And, practice he did. He said afterwards that he had always planned on being ready for Day 1 so the PUP designation was a little bit of a shock to him. Regardless, he batted down two passes that I saw (and there may have been more, too) and that left an impression on quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Texans signal caller said that Watt taught him a lesson as a result.

Watt did say that they would be smart with his workload in training camp, but that's no surprise given his importance to this team/organization.

I wrote down in my notebook throughout practice "young dudes doing some work." I felt validated after practice when Bill O'Brien said that he thought that very thing. With a squad laden with veterans that have been there and done that, this team needs contributions from a number of young players on the field in 2019.

One veteran that had all of us intrigued heading into training camp is offensive tackle Matt Kalil. The former Viking/Panther left tackle struggled with injuries the past few years and we weren't real sure when he'd be absolutely ready to get on the field and compete. So, it was a great sight when he walked across the field ready to start practice on Day 1. He seemed to slide in seamlessly and he showed some agility and quick feet that are hallmarks of a healthy Kalil. Health is one of those words that no one in Houston (or any NFL team for that matter) likes to hear, but it's paramount for this team to stay healthy, especially a guy like Kalil coming off some tough years in Carolina.