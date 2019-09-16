Harris Hits: Week 2 vs. Jacksonville

On the first play of the last drive of the second quarter, the Texans ran a draw out of the shotgun. Rookie fullback Cullen Gillaspia DRILLED fellow rookie linebacker Quincy Williams to help spring Carlos Hyde for a big run. I remember seeing Gilly go into the game and then into the shotgun. I thought they might throw one to him in the flat, but then he inserted himself right in front of Hyde and nailed Williams. I think Williams was shocked with what Gilly brought to the party, so to speak, and that opened up a huge hole for a 14-yard Hyde run.

The tight ends didn't get a ton of targets, but they both made a couple of huge plays for this offense. On the last play before the two minute warning in the first half, the Texans faced a 3rd-and-16. The Jaguars brought the nickel as a blitzer in the B gap on a scheme that had gotten a sack earlier in the game. This time, Jordan Akins worked down the middle of the field and Deshaun Watson spotted him before Jaguars nickel D.J. Hayden could get to him. Akins caught the ball about four yards short of the first down and safety Ronnie Harrison hit him about three yards short of the first down. But, Akins stretched his 6-5 frame out as Harrison held on to get that first down on that drive, which led to three key points before the half.

After the Jaguars cut the lead to 13-6, the Texans faced a 2nd-and-9 from the 26-yard line. Deshaun Watson got a little heat from his right side and he started to escape to his left. Then, he saw Darren Fells. He threw to Fells who caught it and immediately was hit by Jags linebacker Quincy Williams. Fells was about four yards short of the first down, but, like Akins, Fells fought through the tackle, spun out of Williams' clutches and picked up a first down that allowed the Texans to run even more time off the clock at the end of the game.