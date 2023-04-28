Harris' Top Offensive Players For Day Two

So, after night one, who are the best players left at each offensive position that could join Stroud in Houston on Friday night?

Quarterback

After selecting Stroud, I don't see the Texans focusing on QB on day two at all. Note that each number is my ranking in the Harris 200 - I'll list those with a day two grade.

35. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

39. Will Levis, Kentucky

101. Jake Haener, Fresno State

Running Back

This could be a spot to focus on during day two, but I've got my eyes on this position in day three.

55. Devon Achane, Texas A&M

64. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

67. Tyjae Spears, Tulane

80. Tank Bigsby, Auburn

83. Sean Tucker, Syracuse

87. Israel Abanikanda, Pitt

95. Zack Evans, Ole Miss (North Shore HS graduate)

105. Roschon Johnson, Texas

Wide Receiver

The run on WR happened, but a lot later in the first round than expected. The Texans more than likely will have wide receiver as a target on day two. Which of these pass catchers will it be?

31. Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

44. Josh Downs, North Carolina

56. Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

60. Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

71. Tank Dell, Houston

86. Rashee Rice, SMU

104. A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

109. Parker Washington, Penn State (Travis HS In Fort Bend District)

112. Dontayvion Wicks, UVa

A final note here: I have Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss ranked way too low. I expect to hear his name on day two. In Houston? I'd be down for that.

Tight End

I thought we'd see more than one TE in the first round. This helps the Texans as there could be a great TE available later than I initially expected.

13. Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

19. Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

27. Darnell Washington, Georgia

61. Sam LaPorta, Iowa

84. Tucker Kraft, SDSU

89. Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

100. Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

Center

There are four studs and not one heard his name called. That's a good thing for the Texans.

57. John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

63. Luke Wypler, Ohio State

68. Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

76. Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Guard

I wouldn't expect to see a guard here unless it's a guy like Steve Avila who has played center before.

46. Steve Avila, TCU

49. O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

79. Cody Mauch, NDSU (maybe center too)

97. Anthony Bradford, LSU

103. Andrew Voorhees, USC

125. Emil Ekiyor Jr, Alabama (center too)

Tackle

I never thought this was a position the Texans would target, but never say never.