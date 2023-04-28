Harris' Top Offensive Players For Day Two

When we found out at the radio desk that Ohio State signal caller C.J. Stroud was indeed the pick for the Texans, I nearly lost my mind. There had been so much noise throughout the process that I can honestly say I was a bit snowed.
I'd said for months: Just pick the QB that the Panthers don't. Bryce Young or Stroud, Stroud or Bryce.
Finally, it came down to that and the Texans got OUR guy.
So, after night one, who are the best players left at each offensive position that could join Stroud in Houston on Friday night?
Quarterback
After selecting Stroud, I don't see the Texans focusing on QB on day two at all. Note that each number is my ranking in the Harris 200 - I'll list those with a day two grade.
35. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
39. Will Levis, Kentucky
101. Jake Haener, Fresno State
Running Back
This could be a spot to focus on during day two, but I've got my eyes on this position in day three.
55. Devon Achane, Texas A&M
64. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
67. Tyjae Spears, Tulane
80. Tank Bigsby, Auburn
83. Sean Tucker, Syracuse
87. Israel Abanikanda, Pitt
95. Zack Evans, Ole Miss (North Shore HS graduate)
105. Roschon Johnson, Texas
Wide Receiver
The run on WR happened, but a lot later in the first round than expected. The Texans more than likely will have wide receiver as a target on day two. Which of these pass catchers will it be?
31. Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
44. Josh Downs, North Carolina
56. Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
60. Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
71. Tank Dell, Houston
86. Rashee Rice, SMU
104. A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
109. Parker Washington, Penn State (Travis HS In Fort Bend District)
112. Dontayvion Wicks, UVa
A final note here: I have Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss ranked way too low. I expect to hear his name on day two. In Houston? I'd be down for that.
Tight End
I thought we'd see more than one TE in the first round. This helps the Texans as there could be a great TE available later than I initially expected.
13. Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
19. Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
27. Darnell Washington, Georgia
61. Sam LaPorta, Iowa
84. Tucker Kraft, SDSU
89. Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan
100. Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion
Center
There are four studs and not one heard his name called. That's a good thing for the Texans.
57. John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
63. Luke Wypler, Ohio State
68. Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
76. Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Guard
I wouldn't expect to see a guard here unless it's a guy like Steve Avila who has played center before.
46. Steve Avila, TCU
49. O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
79. Cody Mauch, NDSU (maybe center too)
97. Anthony Bradford, LSU
103. Andrew Voorhees, USC
125. Emil Ekiyor Jr, Alabama (center too)
Tackle
I never thought this was a position the Texans would target, but never say never.
32. Dawand Jones, Ohio State
65. Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse (OG consideration)
69. Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
94. Tyler Steen, Alabama (OG consideration)