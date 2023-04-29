Henry To'oTo'o Selected by Texans with 167th Pick | 2023 NFL Draft

Here's what John Harris wrote about To'oTo'o:

"He's long and rangy with gap filling/run stopping skills. Feet are constantly hot and that keeps him under control seemingly at all times. He is a factor in coverage and the transition into Nick Saban's defense in 2021 didn't appear difficult at all. Most players entering Alabama's program need a quick minute to find their mental sea legs, but To'oTo'o arrived in Tuscaloosa and hit the ground running.

"He orchestrated the same defensive scheme at Tennessee and, early in the 2021 training camp, I had it on good authority that HE was already The One calling plays, taking the lead and communicating throughout the entire defense.

He's fascinating to watch, in many respects, but he seems to be completely in tune to what the opposing offense is running. Against Cincinnati in the 2021 CFP semifinal, the H-back was tucked in nearly directly behind the left tackle. To'oTo'o spied that set and started gesturing with his hand, like waving across the formation. He was telling fellow linebacker Christian Harris that the H-back was coming back across the formation on a split flow zone play...and he was dead on correct and the Alabama defense stuffed the play as a result.