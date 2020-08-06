Houston's Hospitality Community Launches 'HOUSTON CLEAN' 

Aug 06, 2020 at 05:13 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Venues & Events Task Force along with the hospitality, tourism and transportation industries are committed to the health and safety of residents and visitors. As the area prepares to safely reopen, industry partners have joined together to form Houston Clean, a campaign aimed to help guests easily identify safety measures in place to protect both patrons and associates.

Houston Clean (www.HoustonClean.com) unifies the individual efforts of businesses to present consistent operating guidelines to visitors. These guidelines serve as a baseline commitment to practice recommended health safety protocols in alignment with orders issued by federal, state and local officials, as well as the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

"The Houston Clean initiative marks a significant step in addressing safety concerns related to the COVID-19 crisis. The community-wide effort from our greater hospitality industry partners is a long-term commitment not to 'return to business as usual', but instead to bring forth a more resilient community," Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"We are excited to welcome fans back into our various venues and events when it's safe to do so and visitors back to Houston. We want them to feel confident that our hospitality partners have taken every precaution to ensure a safe and healthy stay," David Mincberg, Houston First Chair. "This pledge unites our community around a clear benchmark for health safety standards, which is our first priority."

Each participating business and event has developed or is currently developing its individual reopening plans utilizing Houston Clean guidelines as a baseline. The Houston Clean logo can be found on all participating partner websites, and can also be found on business listings on VisitHouston.com. If a business is identified with the Houston Clean logo, it means the business has taken the pledge, which includes a commitment to the safety and well-being of their visitors, workforce, and community.

The various industry task forces are outlined below.

Houston Clean, Venues & Events Task Force includes:

Venues:

  • Alley Theatre
  • BBVA Stadium
  • George R. Brown Convention Center
  • Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
  • Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
  • Miller Outdoor Theatre
  • Minute Maid Park
  • NRG Park
  • Toyota Center
  • Wortham Theater Center

Sports:

  • Houston Astros
  • Houston Dynamo & Dash
  • Houston Rockets
  • Houston Texans

Events:

  • Comicpalooza
  • Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™
  • Houston Marathon Committee
  • *Mayor's Office of Special Events
    *

Management:

  • Downtown District
  • Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau
  • Harris County-Houston Sports Authority
  • Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation
  • Houston First Corporation

Houston Clean Hotels Task Force was developed in association with the Hotel and Lodging Association of Greater Houston.* Houston Clean Theaters Task Force* was developed in association with the Theater District Houston.* Houston Clean Museums Task Force* was developed in association with the Houston Museum District.* Houston Clean Airports Task Force* is now fully integrated within the Airport System's Fly Safe program.

The various task forces will continue to monitor changes from federal, state, and local authorities, industry guidance as well as the effectiveness of these guidelines and provide updates as needed.

Contacts:

Holly Clapham, cell: 713-614-0366

hclapham@houstonfirst.com

*Nina Jackson, cell: 832-250-9274
*njackson@nrgpark.com

