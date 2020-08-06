Houston's Hospitality Community Launches 'HOUSTON CLEAN' 

The Houston Venues & Events Task Force along with the hospitality, tourism and transportation industries are committed to the health and safety of residents and visitors. As the area prepares to safely reopen, industry partners have joined together to form Houston Clean, a campaign aimed to help guests easily identify safety measures in place to protect both patrons and associates.

Houston Clean (www.HoustonClean.com) unifies the individual efforts of businesses to present consistent operating guidelines to visitors. These guidelines serve as a baseline commitment to practice recommended health safety protocols in alignment with orders issued by federal, state and local officials, as well as the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

"The Houston Clean initiative marks a significant step in addressing safety concerns related to the COVID-19 crisis. The community-wide effort from our greater hospitality industry partners is a long-term commitment not to 'return to business as usual', but instead to bring forth a more resilient community," Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"We are excited to welcome fans back into our various venues and events when it's safe to do so and visitors back to Houston. We want them to feel confident that our hospitality partners have taken every precaution to ensure a safe and healthy stay," David Mincberg, Houston First Chair. "This pledge unites our community around a clear benchmark for health safety standards, which is our first priority."

Each participating business and event has developed or is currently developing its individual reopening plans utilizing Houston Clean guidelines as a baseline. The Houston Clean logo can be found on all participating partner websites, and can also be found on business listings on VisitHouston.com. If a business is identified with the Houston Clean logo, it means the business has taken the pledge, which includes a commitment to the safety and well-being of their visitors, workforce, and community.

The various industry task forces are outlined below.

Houston Clean, Venues & Events Task Force includes:

Venues:

Alley Theatre

BBVA Stadium

George R. Brown Convention Center

Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Miller Outdoor Theatre

Minute Maid Park

NRG Park

Toyota Center

Wortham Theater Center

Sports:

Houston Astros

Houston Dynamo & Dash

Houston Rockets

Houston Texans

Events:

Comicpalooza

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™

Houston Marathon Committee

*Mayor's Office of Special Events

*

Management:

Downtown District

Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau

Harris County-Houston Sports Authority

Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation

Houston First Corporation

Houston Clean Hotels Task Force was developed in association with the Hotel and Lodging Association of Greater Houston.* Houston Clean Theaters Task Force* was developed in association with the Theater District Houston.* Houston Clean Museums Task Force* was developed in association with the Houston Museum District.* Houston Clean Airports Task Force* is now fully integrated within the Airport System's Fly Safe program.

The various task forces will continue to monitor changes from federal, state, and local authorities, industry guidance as well as the effectiveness of these guidelines and provide updates as needed.

