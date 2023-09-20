Houston Texans and Coca-Cola announce 2023 BOLD Award recipients

Tim Jamison, Co-Owner of Bright Learners Academy. After playing for the Texans for six years, Tim and his wife, Tashia, acquired Bright Learners Academy in Pearland. Their mission is to educate and invest in young students with the purpose of producing high academic achievers. Jamison has helped countless children reach their academic potential by creating a space where kids can be pushed while immersed in play and an academic-rich environment.