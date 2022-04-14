Houston Texans and Texas Southern University Announce Partnership

Today, the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University announced a two-year partnership that will positively impact the Houston community by creating opportunities for student athletes both on the field and in the classroom. The partnership was announced at a reception honoring Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith at the TSU Library Learning Center.

"We are happy to honor Coach Lovie Smith for his historic elevation to head coach, and for his contributions to the entire Houston community," TSU Board of Regents Chairman Albert Myres said. "Coach Smith embodies leadership qualities that we work to demonstrate daily. We appreciate all that he does and all that he is to our community."

"The Houston Texans are proud to partner with TSU to support the university's student athletes, coaches and staff," Houston Texans Chair and Chief Executive Officer Cal McNair said. "It is our hope that this partnership will enrich the next generation's love of the game of football while providing unique opportunities to our community's future leaders."

The partnership will focus on three core initiatives including improving athletic facilities, funding scholarship opportunities for female student athletes, and student, faculty and staff engagement. Over the next two years, the Texans will:

Donate the team's artificial playing surface from NRG Stadium

Support football field house improvements that will assist with recruiting top-tier student athletes to TSU

Award scholarships to five female student athletes each year

Create opportunities and programming that will provide access to professional development, internships and mentoring for TSU students, faculty, staff and athletics leadership

"This partnership with the Texans will assist in transforming the lives of our TSU students. This investment affords our scholar-athletes additional resources to ensure their success on and off the field," Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young, President of Texas Southern University said. "Given the facilities enhancements, the professional development, internships and scholarships, our young scholars will exhibit exemplary performance!"