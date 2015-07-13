Houston Texans announce 2015 home game themes

Jul 13, 2015 at 06:00 AM

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have announced the themes for each home game in 2015. The schedule is highlighted by Battle Red Day presented by Halliburton on Sunday, Dec. 13 when the Texans take on the New England Patriots and Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger when the Texans battle the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 8. Houston Texans season ticket members can expect to receive their season ticket package this week.

Top 5 quarterbacks on Texans' 2015 schedule

Texans analyst John Harris ranks the top 5 quarterbacks on the Texans' 2015 schedule. (AP Images)

Week 4 (Away) - The former Boston College product will be orchestrating a new offense, a Kyle Shanahan-led offense, with multiple weapons at receiver. Key Stat: Ryan's 4,694 yards, 628 attempts and 93.9 passer rating in 2014 were all second best in his seven year career. (Career bests: 4,719 yards - 2012, 651 attempts - 2013 & 99.1 rating - 2012).
Week 2 (Away) - It isn't really the throwing. It isn't really the running. It's having to handle all of it when facing Newton. As a defensive coordinator, I'm more concerned about Newton's dual threat skills than some guys' passing abilities. Key Stat: Newton's 82.1 passer rating was the lowest in his career, yet the Panthers won a playoff game under his leadership.
Week 11 (Home) - Brees is going to be an interesting gunslinger to watch this year after losing wide receiver Kenny Stills and his Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham. But, he won't lack for weapons on the perimeter, that's for sure. Key Stat: Brees has thrown for 5,000+ yards in a season four times and missed a fifth time by just 48 yards in 2014.
Week 5 (Home) & Week 15 (Away) - Former Houston product Luck enters his fourth season in the NFL as one of the five best quarterbacks in the league. Key Stat: Luck is 5-1 vs. the Texans, the team he grew up watching.
Week 14 (Home) - The reigning champ is here! The last time TB12 came to Houston, his quarterbacks coach and play caller was Bill O'Brien. Key Stat: Brady threw for his fewest amount of yards (4,109) in five seasons, yet he ended the last year with his fourth Super Bowl championship.
The Texans will once again don their all-white uniforms and honor first responders to open the regular season for Liberty White Out presented by BHP Billiton against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 13. Other popular game themes include Hispanic Heritage Day against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 27 and Salute to Service presented by Bud Light on Sunday, Nov. 22 against the New York Jets.

Fan Appreciation Day presented by FOX Sports Southwest will take place in the final regular season home game on Sunday, Jan. 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For additional Houston Texans ticket information, visit HoustonTexans.com or call 832-667-2390.

Date                       Opponent                      Time (CT)      Theme

Sat., Aug. 15          San Francisco 49ers       7 p.m.             Texans Care

Sat., Aug. 22          Denver Broncos             7 p.m.             State of Football presented by Verizon (Also supporting USA Football)

Sun., Sept. 13         Kansas City Chiefs         Noon               Liberty White Out presented by BHP Billiton

Sun., Sept. 27         Tampa Bay Buccaneers  Noon               Hispanic Heritage Day

Thurs, Oct. 8          Indianapolis Colts           7:25 p.m.        Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger

Sun., Nov. 1           Tennessee Titans           Noon               Deep Steel Sunday presented by Hyundai

Sun., Nov. 22          New York Jets                Noon               Salute to Service presented by Bud Light

Sun., Nov. 29          New Orleans Saints        Noon               Homecoming presented by Texas Children's Hospital  (Also celebrating PLAY 60 initiatives)

Sun., Dec. 13          New England Patriots     Noon               Battle Red Day presented by Halliburton

Sun., Jan. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars Noon Fan Appreciation Day presented by FS Southwest

