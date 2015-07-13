Houston Texans announce 2015 home game themes

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have announced the themes for each home game in 2015. The schedule is highlighted by Battle Red Day presented by Halliburton on Sunday, Dec. 13 when the Texans take on the New England Patriots and Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger when the Texans battle the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 8. Houston Texans season ticket members can expect to receive their season ticket package this week.