Houston Texans announce 2015 home game themes

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have announced the themes for each home game in 2015. The schedule is highlighted by Battle Red Day presented by Halliburton on Sunday, Dec. 13 when the Texans take on the New England Patriots and Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger when the Texans battle the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 8. Houston Texans season ticket members can expect to receive their season ticket package this week.
The Texans will once again don their all-white uniforms and honor first responders to open the regular season for Liberty White Out presented by BHP Billiton against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 13. Other popular game themes include Hispanic Heritage Day against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 27 and Salute to Service presented by Bud Light on Sunday, Nov. 22 against the New York Jets.
Fan Appreciation Day presented by FOX Sports Southwest will take place in the final regular season home game on Sunday, Jan. 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
For additional Houston Texans ticket information, visit HoustonTexans.com or call 832-667-2390.
Date Opponent Time (CT) Theme
Sat., Aug. 15 San Francisco 49ers 7 p.m. Texans Care
Sat., Aug. 22 Denver Broncos 7 p.m. State of Football presented by Verizon (Also supporting USA Football)
Sun., Sept. 13 Kansas City Chiefs Noon Liberty White Out presented by BHP Billiton
Sun., Sept. 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Noon Hispanic Heritage Day
Thurs, Oct. 8 Indianapolis Colts 7:25 p.m. Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger
Sun., Nov. 1 Tennessee Titans Noon Deep Steel Sunday presented by Hyundai
Sun., Nov. 22 New York Jets Noon Salute to Service presented by Bud Light
Sun., Nov. 29 New Orleans Saints Noon Homecoming presented by Texas Children's Hospital (Also celebrating PLAY 60 initiatives)
Sun., Dec. 13 New England Patriots Noon Battle Red Day presented by Halliburton
Sun., Jan. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars Noon Fan Appreciation Day presented by FS Southwest
