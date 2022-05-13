Houston Texans Announce 2022 Schedule

May 12, 2022 at 07:01 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans will kick off their 2022 schedule by ­­­hosting the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on September 11. The Texans open at home for the 14th time in 21 seasons and hold an 8-5 record at NRG Stadium in Week 1. Houston is 3-1 in Week 1 games against AFC South opponents, most recently defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 37-21, to open the 2021 season.

In Week 2, the Texans travel to play the Denver Broncos on September 18 at 3:25 p.m. CT, followed by a road matchup with the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Houston then returns to NRG Stadium in Week 4 to host the Los Angeles Chargers for the second consecutive season, having earned a 41-29 victory in Week 16 of the 2021 season.

Houston hits the road in Week 5 to play the Jacksonville Jaguars and will look to extend their active eight-game winning streak over their division rival. The Texans then receive their bye in Week 6, marking the team's earliest Bye Week since the 2008 season, when Hurricane Ike forced an impromptu postponement of a Week 2 home contest against the Baltimore Ravens.

Following the break, the Texans will take their first-ever road trip to Allegiant Stadium in Week 7, taking on the Las Vegas Raiders at 3:05 p.m. CT on October 23. The team will then play a two-game home stand against the Tennessee Titans (Week 8) and Philadelphia Eagles (Week 9), marking the only time during the 2022 campaign that Houston plays at home in consecutive weeks. The Week 9 game against Philadelphia will be nationally televised by Prime Video on Thursday Night Football, airing at 7:15 p.m. CT on November 3.

The game with the Eagles will be followed by two more contests with NFC East opponents, on the road against the New York Giants in Week 10 and at home versus the Washington Commanders in Week 11. Houston will then play a road contest against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12 and a home contest against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13.

The Texans will play at Dallas in Week 14, the team's first road contest against the Cowboys since Week 5 of the 2014 season, followed by a Week 15 home game versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Houston will close the season with three consecutive games against AFC South opponents, beginning with a Christmas Eve matchup at Tennessee on Saturday, December 24. The Texans play their final home game of the regular season versus Jacksonville in Week 17 before finishing away at Indianapolis in Week 18.

The Texans will begin the preseason with a home contest against the New Orleans Saints (Date TBD) and a road game against the Los Angeles Rams (Date TBD). The team's third preseason contest, at home against the San Francisco 49ers, will be broadcast nationally by Prime Video on Thursday, August 25, at 7 p.m. CT.

For the first time in franchise history, the Houston Texans have made single game tickets available immediately upon the release of the NFL schedule. For all Texans ticket and schedule information, please visit houstontexans.com/schedule.

Preseason

Table inside Article
WeekDayDateOpponentTV NetworkKickoff Time
1TBDTBDNew Orleans SaintsTBDTBD
2TBDTBDat Los Angeles RamsTBDTBD
3ThursdayAug. 24San Francisco 49ersPrime Video#7 p.m.

Regular Season

Table inside Article
WeekDayDateOpponentTV NetworkKickoff Time
1SundaySept. 11Indianapolis ColtsCBSNoon
2SundaySept. 18at Denver BroncosCBS3:25 PM
3SundaySept. 25at Chicago BearsCBSNoon
4SundayOct. 2Los Angeles ChargersCBSNoon
5SundayOct. 9at Jacksonville JaguarsCBSNoon
6Bye Week
7SundayOct. 23at Las Vegas RaidersCBS3:05 p.m.
8SundayOct. 30Tennessee TitansCBS3:05 p.m.
9ThursdayNov. 3Philadelphia EaglesPrime Video#7:15 p.m.
10SundayNov. 13at New York GiantsCBSNoon
11SundayNov. 20Washington CommandersFOXNoon
12SundayNov. 27at Miami DolphinsCBSNoon
13SundayDec. 4Cleveland BrownsCBSNoon
14SundayDec. 11at Dallas CowboysFOXNoon
15SundayDec. 18Kansas City ChiefsCBSNoon
16SundayDec. 24at Tennessee TitansCBSNoon
17SundayJan. 1Jacksonville JaguarsCBSNoon
18TBDJan. 7/8at Indianapolis ColtsTBDTBD

All games are broadcast live on Texans Radio on SportsRadio610, 100.3 The Bull and in Spanish on Mega 101.

FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING

  • Flexible scheduling for Sunday night may be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-15 and Week 17. In weeks of the season eligible for flexible scheduling, the games listed for the Sunday night window are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.
  • Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.
  • In Week 15, three of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday. Specific dates and start times for the designated Week 15 matchups will be determined and announced at a later date during the season.
  • In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (4:30 PM ET and 8:15 PM ET) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1:00 PM ET and 4:25 PM ET) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 PM ET). Specific dates, start times and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17.

