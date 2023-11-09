Houston Texans announce 2023 Fan of the Year

HOUSTON – Today, the Houston Texans announced Steve Beckholt, the "Ultimate Fan," as their nominee for the 2023 NFL Fan of the Year. The Fan of the Year contest, presented locally by Ticketmaster, celebrates extraordinary fans who go above and beyond to inspire others to liven up the game and who have been a positive influence and rallying force across their family, friends and community.

Beckholt is a devoted, longtime Season Ticket Member who bleeds Battle Red, Deep Steel Blue and Liberty White. From his vibrant Texans face paint to his chains paired with a custom "Ultimate Fan" championship belt, Beckholt is one of the most recognizable Texans fans at NRG Stadium on gamedays.

"Steve passionately roots for the Texans from the tailgating lots to the final whistle," Houston Texans President Greg Grissom said. "He never misses an opportunity to represent our team and share his love for the Texans, and we're proud that he's our nominee for the NFL's Fan of the Year. His fandom truly embodies the H-Town spirit and we're thankful for his support on gamedays and in the community."

Behind the mask, Beckholt is a champion in the community, working specifically with the Marfan Foundation, an organization that strives to improve the lives of thousands of people who live with Marfan Syndrome. Beckholt and his wife, Norah, regularly volunteer with the Marfan Foundation in support of their son, Hunter.

An inaugural member of the Houston Texans Fan Council, Beckholt channels his enthusiasm for the organization to help shape the future of Texans fans' experience.

As the Houston Texans nominee for Fan of the Year, Beckholt will represent the team at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11. The Fan of the Year will be named at NFL Honors, the NFL's primetime award special which will take place during Super Bowl week in Las Vegas. Beckholt will also serve as the Coin Toss Captain at the Texans' Holiday Game presented by Ticketmaster on Sunday, Dec. 24.