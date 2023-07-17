Houston Texans announce 2023 Home Game Themes

Jul 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations
Training Camp theme

HOUSTON Today, the Houston Texans announced the themes for each home game of the 2023 Season.

For the second consecutive season, the Texans will kick off their regular season home slate with a divisional matchup against an AFC South rival, the Indianapolis Colts, for the Kickoff game presented by Hyundai on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Former Texans DE J.J. Watt will be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor on Sunday, Oct. 1 when Houston hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers for Legends Homecoming presented by Ford. On Sunday, Nov. 26, the Texans will face another AFC South opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, for the team's annual Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm. Additional popular game themes include Crucial Catch presented by Kroger on Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. the New Orleans Saints and Salute to Service & First Responders Appreciation presented by Community Coffee on Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans will wrap up their regular season home games with a new theme – Reppin' H-Town presented by Bud Light – on Sunday, Dec. 31 in celebration of H-Town culture.

The team will wear their Battle Red Helmet, which debuted in 2022, during three home games this season, the maximum number of times allowed per the NFL.

To learn more, visit HoustonTexans.com/Schedule.For Houston Texans ticket information, call 832-667-2002.

HOUSTON TEXANS 2023 HOME GAME THEMES

Table inside Article
DateOpponentTime (CT)Theme
Saturday, Aug. 19Miami Dolphins3 p.m.Play Football (NFL Play Football)
Sunday, Sept. 17Indianapolis ColtsNoonKickoff presented by Hyundai (Liberty White Out and NFL Home Game Kickoff)
Sunday, Oct. 1Pittsburgh SteelersNoonLegends Homecoming presented by Ford
Sunday, Oct. 15New Orleans SaintsNoonCrucial Catch presented by Kroger (NFL Crucial Catch)
Sunday, Nov. 5Tampa Bay BuccaneersNoonKids Day presented by Texas Children’s (NFL PLAY 60)
Sunday, Nov. 19Arizona CardinalsNoonSalute to Service & First Responders Appreciation presented by Community Coffee (Deep Steel Sunday and NFL Salute to Service)
Sunday, Nov. 26Jacksonville JaguarsNoonBattle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm
Sunday, Dec. 3Denver Broncos3:05 p.m.My Cause My Cleats presented by Chevron (NFL My Cause, My Cleats)
Sunday, Dec. 24Cleveland BrownsNoonHoliday Game presented by Ticketmaster (NFL Inspire Change)
Sunday, Dec. 31Tennessee TitansNoonReppin’ H-Town presented by Bud Light
Advertising