Houston Texans announce 2023 Home Game Themes

For the second consecutive season, the Texans will kick off their regular season home slate with a divisional matchup against an AFC South rival, the Indianapolis Colts, for the Kickoff game presented by Hyundai on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Former Texans DE J.J. Watt will be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor on Sunday, Oct. 1 when Houston hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers for Legends Homecoming presented by Ford. On Sunday, Nov. 26, the Texans will face another AFC South opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, for the team's annual Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm. Additional popular game themes include Crucial Catch presented by Kroger on Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. the New Orleans Saints and Salute to Service & First Responders Appreciation presented by Community Coffee on Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans will wrap up their regular season home games with a new theme – Reppin' H-Town presented by Bud Light – on Sunday, Dec. 31 in celebration of H-Town culture.