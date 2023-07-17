Houston Texans announce 2023 Home Game Themes

HOUSTON – Today, the Houston Texans announced the themes for each home game of the 2023 Season.
For the second consecutive season, the Texans will kick off their regular season home slate with a divisional matchup against an AFC South rival, the Indianapolis Colts, for the Kickoff game presented by Hyundai on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Former Texans DE J.J. Watt will be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor on Sunday, Oct. 1 when Houston hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers for Legends Homecoming presented by Ford. On Sunday, Nov. 26, the Texans will face another AFC South opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, for the team's annual Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm. Additional popular game themes include Crucial Catch presented by Kroger on Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. the New Orleans Saints and Salute to Service & First Responders Appreciation presented by Community Coffee on Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans will wrap up their regular season home games with a new theme – Reppin' H-Town presented by Bud Light – on Sunday, Dec. 31 in celebration of H-Town culture.
The team will wear their Battle Red Helmet, which debuted in 2022, during three home games this season, the maximum number of times allowed per the NFL.
To learn more, visit HoustonTexans.com/Schedule.For Houston Texans ticket information, call 832-667-2002.
HOUSTON TEXANS 2023 HOME GAME THEMES
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|Theme
|Saturday, Aug. 19
|Miami Dolphins
|3 p.m.
|Play Football (NFL Play Football)
|Sunday, Sept. 17
|Indianapolis Colts
|Noon
|Kickoff presented by Hyundai (Liberty White Out and NFL Home Game Kickoff)
|Sunday, Oct. 1
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Noon
|Legends Homecoming presented by Ford
|Sunday, Oct. 15
|New Orleans Saints
|Noon
|Crucial Catch presented by Kroger (NFL Crucial Catch)
|Sunday, Nov. 5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Noon
|Kids Day presented by Texas Children’s (NFL PLAY 60)
|Sunday, Nov. 19
|Arizona Cardinals
|Noon
|Salute to Service & First Responders Appreciation presented by Community Coffee (Deep Steel Sunday and NFL Salute to Service)
|Sunday, Nov. 26
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Noon
|Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm
|Sunday, Dec. 3
|Denver Broncos
|3:05 p.m.
|My Cause My Cleats presented by Chevron (NFL My Cause, My Cleats)
|Sunday, Dec. 24
|Cleveland Browns
|Noon
|Holiday Game presented by Ticketmaster (NFL Inspire Change)
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|Tennessee Titans
|Noon
|Reppin’ H-Town presented by Bud Light