Houston Texans
Houston Texans announce 2024 Draft Party presented by Modelo

Apr 04, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Clock-in for the 2024 season as Houston First hosts the official Houston Texans Draft Party presented by Modelo! Watch alongside fans and Texans celebrities like Legends, Cheerleaders, TORO, and more as Executive Vice President and General Manager Nick Caserio continues to build the future of your Houston Texans.

Fans will enjoy Live entertainment, meet & greet opportunities, food and beverage selections, and more. Plus, match the players on field this season and get your hands on one of our new, fan-inspired jerseys or exclusive merch.

The Draft Party will be one of the first opportunities for fans to find the jerseys and merchandise they inspired with their feedback across surveys, focus groups, and feedback to the Texans. 

CLICK HERE to RSVP for the Draft Party now, and get ready for an incredible Texans season as the team uses the draft to continue building a roster that can defend their 2023 AFC South title and take them even further in the playoffs this season.

