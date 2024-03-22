 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Houston Texans announce Expansion of Girls Flag Program

Mar 22, 2024 at 01:00 PM
Program will now include high school teams from Houston ISD

Today, the Houston Texans announced the expansion of their Girls FLAG Football Program. The program will feature 12 high school teams from Houston Independent School District (HISD), the eighth largest school district in the nation, and nine high school teams from the Texas Charter School Academic and Athletic League. The girls will compete in a six-week season, with gameplay beginning on April 13 and concluding in mid-May. The championship games to be held at the Houston Methodist Training Center. 

"In celebration of Women's History Month, we're proud to expand our Girls FLAG Football Program following the success of our inaugural season," Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair said. "It's incredibly special for us to provide female athletes with an opportunity to do what they love through this initiative."

To support the student athletes and the growth of the expansion program, Nike donated uniforms while USA Football provided flag football equipment kits to participating schools.

"As we celebrate Women's History Month, I am excited about the opportunity that our young ladies will receive from participating in the Houston Texans Girls Flag Football Program," HISD Executive Director of Athletics Andre Walker said. "This opportunity will offer positive and meaningful experiences that assist in enhancing the growth and development of young women in an environment where life responses are taught, lifelong relationship are built and they will have fun!"

"I'm thrilled to share that our girls from Aristoi Classical Academy recently participated in the first-ever Girls FLAG Football Program sponsored by the Houston Texans," Aristoi Classical Academy Head Girls Flag Football Coach Courtney Garcia said. "Seeing them crowned champions was such a proud moment for all of us. They are already preparing for the next season and are determined to defend their title. Their hard work, commitment and teamwork have truly paid off, and their never-give-up attitude is truly inspiring, especially in a sport that is often male-dominated. As their head coach, it brings me immense joy to see these young ladies play football with such grace and passion. This league has been a significant milestone in the progress of women in athletics and I feel honored to be a part of history in the great City of Houston."

The Texans have a longstanding commitment to the development of youth football programs in the local Houston community. Last spring, the Texans debuted the Girls FLAG Football Program in partnership with NFL FLAG that culminated in a thrilling matchup between Aristoi Classical Academy and Lifestyle Christian Academy. Additionally, the Texans hosted the Girls FLAG Football College Showcase on Dec. 8, 2023, marking the first time an event like this was hosted in the state of Texas. Sixty young women took part in a pro-style workout that consisted of position work, agility stations and one-on-one drills while representatives from NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA attended to evaluate local emerging talent.

