Houston Texans announce Expansion of Girls Flag Program

Today, the Houston Texans announced the expansion of their Girls FLAG Football Program. The program will feature 12 high school teams from Houston Independent School District (HISD), the eighth largest school district in the nation, and nine high school teams from the Texas Charter School Academic and Athletic League. The girls will compete in a six-week season, with gameplay beginning on April 13 and concluding in mid-May. The championship games to be held at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

"In celebration of Women's History Month, we're proud to expand our Girls FLAG Football Program following the success of our inaugural season," Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair said. "It's incredibly special for us to provide female athletes with an opportunity to do what they love through this initiative."

To support the student athletes and the growth of the expansion program, Nike donated uniforms while USA Football provided flag football equipment kits to participating schools.

"As we celebrate Women's History Month, I am excited about the opportunity that our young ladies will receive from participating in the Houston Texans Girls Flag Football Program," HISD Executive Director of Athletics Andre Walker said. "This opportunity will offer positive and meaningful experiences that assist in enhancing the growth and development of young women in an environment where life responses are taught, lifelong relationship are built and they will have fun!"

"I'm thrilled to share that our girls from Aristoi Classical Academy recently participated in the first-ever Girls FLAG Football Program sponsored by the Houston Texans," Aristoi Classical Academy Head Girls Flag Football Coach Courtney Garcia said. "Seeing them crowned champions was such a proud moment for all of us. They are already preparing for the next season and are determined to defend their title. Their hard work, commitment and teamwork have truly paid off, and their never-give-up attitude is truly inspiring, especially in a sport that is often male-dominated. As their head coach, it brings me immense joy to see these young ladies play football with such grace and passion. This league has been a significant milestone in the progress of women in athletics and I feel honored to be a part of history in the great City of Houston."