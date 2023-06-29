Houston Texans announce first ever Mexican College Football Showcase

HOUSTON – Today, the Houston Texans and NFL Mexico, in partnership with Tec de Monterrey and NRG Park, announced the creation of the inaugural Mexican College Football Showcase, which will be held on Friday, Sept. 8 at NRG Stadium.

Known as the "Clásico Regio" in Mexico, this notable matchup between the Borregos from Tec de Monterrey and the Tigres from Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León marks the first ever ONEFA regular season game to be played in the United States.

"We are proud to partner with NFL Mexico and Tec de Monterrey to bring this historic matchup to NRG Stadium this fall," Houston Texans President Greg Grissom said. "This partnership presents an exciting opportunity to establish an international network for college football and grow the game on a global level while offering passionate local fans the chance to enjoy the best rivalry in Mexican college football right here in Houston."

This partnership between the city of Houston and Monterrey highlights the longstanding history of collaboration in industry and sport between the two communities that will enable a broader audience to partake in the rich traditions of this historic game.

"I am looking forward to this thrilling opportunity for the city to host the first-ever regular season ONEFA college football game at NRG Stadium," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "As a sports city, we are well-prepared to welcome fans from all over the world. Houston is eagerly awaiting the exciting game ahead and further strengthening our ties with Monterrey."

The matchup between Tec de Monterrey and Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León leads up to the NFL's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins on Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15.

"This is an exciting and historic moment for college football in Mexico, and it is fantastic to see two of the top college teams represent our country in the United States," added Arturo Olive, Director General NFL Mexico. "It will be a great showcase of the Mexican college game at the highest level and promises to be a great spectacle for fans."