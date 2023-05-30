Houston Texans announce partnership with SKYY® Vodka

Published: May 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM Updated: May 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

HOUSTON – Today, the Houston Texans are announcing a multi-year partnership with SKYY® Vodka. Through this dynamic and multi-faceted partnership, SKYY® becomes the Official Vodka Partner of the Houston Texans.

"We are excited to team up with SKYY® Vodka to offer the spirit to our fans and enhance their experience on gameday," Houston Texans Senior Vice President of Partnerships Jerry Angel said. "We look forward to working with their team to make a positive impact on Sundays and through projects across our community."

"Given that football in the U.S. is one of the most popular and highly viewed sports, partnering with the Houston Texans was a great fit for our SKYY® Vodka brand and consumer," Campari Sr. Category Marketing Director Sean Yelle said. "Not only will our brand bring a refreshing way to elevate the occasion, SKYY® will energize fans through consumer experiences, and we look forward to Texans fans rooting on their team this upcoming season."

In celebration of the new partnership, the Texans and SKYY® hosted a launch party at NRG Stadium on May 24. The following day, the organizations participated in an oyster reef restoration project in Galveston, TX with the conservation nonprofit Galveston Bay Foundation. The group returned more than 2,500 lbs. of shucked oyster shells collected from local restaurants back to Galveston Bay to create an opportunity for up to 5,000 new oyster habitats. Photos from the project can be downloaded here and should be credited to Galveston Bay Foundation.

During the 2023 Season, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy SKYY®-infused cocktails along with a SKYY® Bloody Mary Bar in the East and West Clubs at NRG Stadium. They can also expect to see SKYY® Vodka mobile bars throughout the mezzanine level. SKYY® will host tailgates in different parking lots at NRG Stadium where fans can sample the new SKYY® cocktails and innovations. When the Texans are on the road, fans will be able to cheer on the team with Texans Legends, Cheerleaders and more at away game watch parties hosted by SKYY®.

To learn more about SKYY® Vodka, visit SKYY.com or @SKYYVodka on Twitter. Please enjoy SKYY® responsibly.

