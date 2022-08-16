Houston Texans announce partnership with BitWallet

Aug 16, 2022 at 08:50 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

BitWallet, a Houston-based cryptocurrency company, has entered into an exclusive partnership to become the Official Digital Currency Wallet of the Houston Texans. The partnership goes into effect immediately.

Through this unique partnership, fans have the opportunity to purchase single game suites with cryptocurrency, using BitWallet as the intermediary (which converts the cryptocurrency to U.S. dollars). The Texans are the first team in the NFL that has sold a suite through digital currency. Houston-based full-service digital marketing agency EWR Digital was the purchaser of the suite.

"We are proud to partner with BitWallet to offer an exciting option for our fans who are looking to enjoy Texans gameday in one of our suites," Houston Texans President Greg Grissom said. "BitWallet is a perfect collaborator as we continue our efforts to move our organization forward in new and innovative ways."

"Digital currency has become a primary means of payment and by partnering with BitWallet, the Texans are leading the way in the NFL," BitWallet CEO John T. Perrone said. "I am honored that BitWallet is the first to offer Texans fans this service."

BitWallet is a high-security cryptocurrency wallet and exchange for both individuals and businesses. With BitWallet you can send Bitcoin anywhere in the world, instantly, for free. For more information, visit www.bitwallet.org.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans announce partnership with Sire Spirits LLC and G-Unity Foundation

The Texans' 50/50 Jackpot will now be presented by Jackson's G-Unity Foundation, which empowers children and youth in America's cities to develop confidence, strength and skills to win in life.

news

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints kick off in the State of Football game

The Houston Texans will face off against the New Orleans Saints this Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. CT in the State of Football game on ABC.

news

Houston Texans unveil Fan First Deals to elevate gameday experience for fans

The Houston Texans, in partnership with Aramark, are slashing prices on four of the most popular concession items for all Texans home games during the 2022 season.

news

Houston Texans announce winners of 2022 BOLD Awards presented by Coca-Cola

More than $50,000 in grants were given to the 2022 BOLD Award recipients who represent a wide range of initiatives focused on community impact.

news

Houston Texans announce 2022 home game themes

The Houston Texans today are announcing the themes for each home game of the 2022 Season.

news

Houston Texans unveil new Battle Red helmet to be worn during 2022 Season

Paying homage to the one of the franchise's three iconic colors, the team will don the new helmet when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm on Nov. 3 at NRG Stadium.

news

Houston Texans announce dates and times for 2022 Training Camp presented by Xfinity

Team to host eight practices free and open to all fans including Back Together Saturday on July 30.

news

Romeo Crennel announces retirement

After 50 years of coaching, including 39 seasons in the NFL, Romeo Crennel announced his retirement on Monday.

news

Houston Texans Donate $400,000 to Robb School Memorial Fund

Houston Texans players and staff to "Wear Orange" on Friday, June 3 for National Gun Violence Awareness Day

news

Houston Texans Announce 2022 Schedule

The Houston Texans will kick off their 2022 schedule by ­­­hosting the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on September 11.

news

Houston Texans and Texas Southern University Announce Partnership

The Houston Texans and Texas Southern University announced a two-year partnership that will positively impact the Houston community by creating opportunities for student athletes both on the field and in the classroom.

