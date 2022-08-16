Houston Texans announce partnership with BitWallet

BitWallet, a Houston-based cryptocurrency company, has entered into an exclusive partnership to become the Official Digital Currency Wallet of the Houston Texans. The partnership goes into effect immediately.

Through this unique partnership, fans have the opportunity to purchase single game suites with cryptocurrency, using BitWallet as the intermediary (which converts the cryptocurrency to U.S. dollars). The Texans are the first team in the NFL that has sold a suite through digital currency. Houston-based full-service digital marketing agency EWR Digital was the purchaser of the suite.

"We are proud to partner with BitWallet to offer an exciting option for our fans who are looking to enjoy Texans gameday in one of our suites," Houston Texans President Greg Grissom said. "BitWallet is a perfect collaborator as we continue our efforts to move our organization forward in new and innovative ways."

"Digital currency has become a primary means of payment and by partnering with BitWallet, the Texans are leading the way in the NFL," BitWallet CEO John T. Perrone said. "I am honored that BitWallet is the first to offer Texans fans this service."