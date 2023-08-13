Houston Texans announce partnership with Pizza Hut

HOUSTON –Today, the Houston Texans are announcing a five-year partnership with Pizza Hut. Through this multi-faceted partnership, Pizza Hut becomes the Preferred Pizza of the Houston Texans.

"We are proud to partner with Pizza Hut to exclusively offer their iconic pizza at NRG Stadium this season and beyond," Houston Texans Senior Vice President of Partnerships Jerry Angel said. "Pizza Hut is a great addition to our Texans family, and this partnership will only elevate the gameday experience and provide additional ways for the Houston community to engage and celebrate with the Texans."

"Pizza Hut is excited to be the Preferred Pizza of the Houston Texans," Usman Dhanani, Ayvaz Pizza President (locally owned and operated Pizza Hut franchisee) said. "Pizza and football are made for each other. We look forward to partnering with the team and community, plus serving up our fan-favorite pizza at NRG stadium."

During the 2023 Season, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy Pizza Hut throughout NRG Stadium, including on the 100, 300 and 500 levels as well as in suites. They can also expect to win off the field when the Texans win on the field in a promotion called Texans Win, You Win! Following each Texans win this season, fans will receive 50% off pizza orders the following day. As part of the partnership, fans will also enjoy surprise deliveries from TORO and special offers on gameday orders when the Texans are on the road.