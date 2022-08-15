Houston Texans announce partnership with Sire Spirits LLC and G-Unity Foundation

Aug 15, 2022 at 09:28 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

Today, the Houston Texans are announcing a multi-year partnership with Grammy award-winning musician, two-time New York Times best-selling author, executive producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and Houston resident Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, his premium wine and spirits company Sire Spirits LLC and his charitable arm the G-Unity Foundation. The partnership goes into effect immediately. Jackson was recently nominated for an Emmy Award for his halftime performance at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

Through this dynamic and multi-faceted partnership, Jackson's Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne (translated into English as "The Kings Path") are now the Official Cognac and Champagne of the Houston Texans.

"We are thrilled to partner with Curtis and his team to offer Sire Spirits to our fans on gamedays," Houston Texans President Greg Grissom said. "We share a common goal of giving back to the city we call home, so bringing Curtis on board to present our 50/50 Jackpot on gamedays was a natural fit. We look forward to the great work we will do together through this partnership."

The Texans' 50/50 Jackpot will now be presented by Jackson's G-Unity Foundation, which empowers children and youth in America's cities to develop confidence, strength and skills to win in life. In 2021, Jackson announced the G-Unity Business Lab in partnership with the Houston Independent School District. The after-school entrepreneurship program provides academic and social services to high-school youth residing in high-need communities by delivering a highly-focused, year-long course on entrepreneurship. This year, the program is doubling in size to service six high schools in Houston. For more information, visit www.gunityfoundation.org.

Jackson's relationship with the Texans began last season when Jackson's G-Unit Film & Television became a Texans Luxe member.

"Last season, I had the opportunity to enjoy several home games, meet Texans fans, spend time with the McNair family and share with them some of the work I've been doing within the Houston community," Jackson said. "When the opportunity to partner with the team at this level arose, I was excited to do it."

Additional assets conferred in this partnership include use of the Texans logos for branding, television and radio advertisements, two themed sideline bars on the Club level of NRG Stadium, directional signage, digital advertisements on the Texans' mobile app and website, and sponsorship of various events and programs, including a Battle Red Sponsorship of the annual Taste of Texans event. Sire Spirits will also offer special sampling events at the Club level and cocktail will be offered in Luxe suites on gamedays this season.

