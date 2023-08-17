Houston Texans announce TicketManager as proud partner

The Houston Texans' corporate partners and premium customers will find it far easier to care for their ticket inventories, thanks to the team's latest partnership.

The Texans introduced TicketManager, a global leader in the tickets and guest experience spaces, as their ticket management partner. As per the multi-year agreement,

TicketManager will offer its proprietary software - at no cost - to the Texans' corporate clients to transfer and track tickets for not only Texans games, but for sporting and entertainment events throughout the greater Houston area, thereby enabling participants to centralize their operations and eliminate the hassle of multiple accounts, logins and passwords.

"TicketManager has provided an invaluable service for Texans Luxe Members for many years and we are excited to expand their offerings to all of our corporate ticket accounts," said Jerry Angel, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at the Houston Texans. "We strive to cultivate a world class fan experience and TicketManager helps our partners maximize the value of their tickets and suites."

TicketManager will utilize its technology to identify unused tickets throughout the Houston

market, expedite mobile transfers and generate real-time scan reports. In addition, Texans partners will be able to recapture the value of any unused tickets through TicketManager's exclusive partnership with Ticketmaster to sell excess inventory. With All Access resale, customers will have access to automatic pricing tools to ensure theirresold tickets are priced reflective of their market value.

"We're excited to partner with the Houston Texans to help companies get the most out of

their investment in sports and entertainment events," said Tony Knopp, CEO and Co-Founder of TicketManager. "We are in important times for companies that use sports tickets for

customers and partners. Our partnership with the Texans, a longtime TicketManager partner, will help companies continue to invest in sports and entertainment tickets, which are vital for growing and maintaining business."

Executive Consultant Michael Goldstein, who previously led sponsorships across North America for Mastercard, negotiated the deal on TicketManager's behalf. The deal represents an expansion of the Texas' previous relationship with TicketManager, which goes back to 2010.

