Houston Texans announce winners of 2022 BOLD Awards presented by Coca-Cola

The Houston Texans are announcing recipients of the 2022 BOLD Awards presented by Coca-Cola. Yesterday, Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair and Texans Legend Cecil Shorts III surprised seven deserving individuals representing nonprofit organizations within the Houston community. The Houston Texans BOLD Awards were established to recognize Black, Outstanding Leaders and Doers making a difference throughout the Greater Houston area.

"It was an honor to award these incredible community leaders in such a meaningful way," McNair said. "Their commitment to Houston is inspiring and we're proud to help them continue to make a positive impact on so many through this program."

More than $50,000 in grants were given to the 2022 BOLD Award recipients who represent a wide range of initiatives focused on community impact. They include:

Lucy Bremond, Community Volunteer at Blue Triangle Multicultural Association

Zenae Campbell, VP of Programs and Club Operations at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Maisha Colter, CEO of Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse

Delaina Curry-Allen, Founder and Executive Director of Young Mothers, Don't Quit

Karen Levingston-Franklin, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Work Youth Foundation, Inc.

Kenneth Patrick, Program Director of Pro-Vision, Inc.

Shekina Wiley-Sattiewhite, Executive Director and HR Director at Cradle2Career

Through the BOLD Awards, the Texans and Coca-Cola celebrate African Americans who are positively influencing our city through community engagement, entrepreneurship, social equity, nonprofits, civil service or a rising young leader age 16 to 25.