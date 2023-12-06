Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Dec 06, 2023 at 11:05 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations
DerekStingley_DPOTW_Week13Artboard 3

HOUSTON – Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced today. Stingley Jr. earned the honor after his elite performance in the club's 22-17 victory over the Denver Broncos this past Sunday.

In Week 13, Stingley Jr. finished with one tackle, two interceptions and four passes defensed. He tied or led the league outright in both interceptions and passes defensed, while becoming the only player in the NFL to record four interceptions over a three-game stretch in 2023. Additionally, he's just the third player this season to record an interception in three consecutive games.

In clutch fashion, both of his takeaways came late in the second half in Week 13, with the first directly leading to a critical touchdown by the offense on the ensuing possession. Stingley Jr. became just the fifth player this season with two interceptions in the second half of a contest.

📸 | Derek Stingley Jr. wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week 

Check out the best photos of CB Derek Stingley Jr. in the Week 13 matchup against the Denver Broncos where he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his two interception performance in the 22-17 win against the Broncos.

231206-stingley
1 / 21
A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
2 / 21

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
3 / 21

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 12 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
4 / 21

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 12 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Logan Riely
A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
5 / 21

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
6 / 21

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
7 / 21

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/Houston Texans
A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
8 / 21

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
9 / 21

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
10 / 21

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/Houston Texans
A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
11 / 21

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/Houston Texans
A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
12 / 21

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch/© 2023 Mike Welsch
A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
13 / 21

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
14 / 21

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
15 / 21

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch/© 2023 Mike Welsch
A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
16 / 21

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
17 / 21

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Michelle Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
18 / 21

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
19 / 21

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
20 / 21

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
21 / 21

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

This accolade marks the first such honor of the second-year cornerback's career, while becoming the second Texans defensive player to earn the award this season following teammate LB Blake Cashman in Week 6. On the season, the 2022 No. 3 overall selection has recorded 21 tackles (16 solo), four interceptions and eight passes defensed in six starts, with his .67 interceptions per game ranking tied for first in the NFL.

The honor marks the 55th time a Texan has been named Player of the Week and the 20th time a defensive player has won the award. This also marks the fourth time this season a Houston Texan has been named Player of the Week and first time since 2018 that the team has claimed multiple honors on the defensive side of the ball.

Related Content

news

Jon Weeks named Houston Texans 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Nominee

The 2023 winner will be announced during NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 8.
news

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud named AFC Offensive Player of the Month and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

The NFL named Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud the AFC Offensive Player of the Month and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November. 
news

Andre Johnson named semifinalist for NFL Hall of Fame

Houston Texans Ring of Honor member Andre Johnson has been named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Johnson was one of 25 modern-era players named as a semifinalist on Tuesday.
news

Rookie DE Dylan Horton to be out for indefinite period of time

Houston Texans Defensive End Dylan Horton released a statement Wednesday afternoon explaining that he would miss an indefinite period of time.
news

Houston Texans RB Devin Singletary named Week 10 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Singletary's honor comes after his stellar performance in the team's 30-27 victory over the Bengals in Week 10.
news

Houston Texans announce 2023 Fan of the Year

Steve Beckholt, the "Ultimate Fan," will represent the team in the NFL's Fan of the Year contest
news

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud named Week 9 AFC Offensive Player of the Week 

Stroud's honor comes after his stellar performance in the team's 39-37 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.
news

Houston Texans LB Blake Cashman named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Cashman's honor comes after his stellar performance in the team's 20-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.
news

Houston Texans and Coca-Cola announce 2023 BOLD Award recipients

More than $50,000 was awarded to seven Black, Outstanding Leaders and Doers across the community
news

Houston Texans, Conocophillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley Launch 2023 Inspire Change Grant

$400,000 will be awarded to local nonprofits working to reduce barriers to opportunity
news

Houston Texans announce TicketManager as proud partner

Global company will provide its expertise in ticket resale and transfer to Texans' corporate clients.
Advertising