Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

HOUSTON – Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced today. Stingley Jr. earned the honor after his elite performance in the club's 22-17 victory over the Denver Broncos this past Sunday.
In Week 13, Stingley Jr. finished with one tackle, two interceptions and four passes defensed. He tied or led the league outright in both interceptions and passes defensed, while becoming the only player in the NFL to record four interceptions over a three-game stretch in 2023. Additionally, he's just the third player this season to record an interception in three consecutive games.
In clutch fashion, both of his takeaways came late in the second half in Week 13, with the first directly leading to a critical touchdown by the offense on the ensuing possession. Stingley Jr. became just the fifth player this season with two interceptions in the second half of a contest.
This accolade marks the first such honor of the second-year cornerback's career, while becoming the second Texans defensive player to earn the award this season following teammate LB Blake Cashman in Week 6. On the season, the 2022 No. 3 overall selection has recorded 21 tackles (16 solo), four interceptions and eight passes defensed in six starts, with his .67 interceptions per game ranking tied for first in the NFL.
The honor marks the 55th time a Texan has been named Player of the Week and the 20th time a defensive player has won the award. This also marks the fourth time this season a Houston Texan has been named Player of the Week and first time since 2018 that the team has claimed multiple honors on the defensive side of the ball.