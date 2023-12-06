Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

HOUSTON – Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced today. Stingley Jr. earned the honor after his elite performance in the club's 22-17 victory over the Denver Broncos this past Sunday.

In Week 13, Stingley Jr. finished with one tackle, two interceptions and four passes defensed. He tied or led the league outright in both interceptions and passes defensed, while becoming the only player in the NFL to record four interceptions over a three-game stretch in 2023. Additionally, he's just the third player this season to record an interception in three consecutive games.