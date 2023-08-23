Houston Texans, Conocophillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley Launch 2023 Inspire Change Grant

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley are proud to announce the 2023 Inspire Change Grant, which will fund programs, seed projects and create partnerships that unlock pathways to new opportunities and support social justice and racial equity efforts in Houston. In this third year of the program, the Texans and their partners will award $400,000 to local nonprofits and educational programs. The grant application is available beginning today through Sept. 13 here.

An advisory committee comprised of community leaders and Texans representatives will select grant recipients in areas including:

Education

Criminal justice reform

Workforce and economic development

Community resources

Relational policing

Poverty alleviation

Racial equity

Employment

Support for children with incarcerated parents

Access to mental health support in underserved communities/schools

Homelessness

The Texans announced the creation of the Inspire Change Grant Fund in 2021. Since then, more than $800,000 has been awarded to 30 deserving local nonprofits through the program. Last year, the team and their partners surprised recipients with their grants at a reception at NRG Stadium with Texans players, Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair and Texans Legends. Throughout the year, the Texans also visited grant recipients Bo's Place, Santa Maria Hostel and Casa de Esperanza de los Ninos, Inc.