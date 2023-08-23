Houston Texans, Conocophillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley Launch 2023 Inspire Change Grant

Aug 23, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230823-inspire-change-grant

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley are proud to announce the 2023 Inspire Change Grant, which will fund programs, seed projects and create partnerships that unlock pathways to new opportunities and support social justice and racial equity efforts in Houston. In this third year of the program, the Texans and their partners will award $400,000 to local nonprofits and educational programs. The grant application is available beginning today through Sept. 13 here.

An advisory committee comprised of community leaders and Texans representatives will select grant recipients in areas including:

  • Education
  • Criminal justice reform
  • Workforce and economic development
  • Community resources
  • Relational policing
  • Poverty alleviation
  • Racial equity
  • Employment
  • Support for children with incarcerated parents
  • Access to mental health support in underserved communities/schools
  • Homelessness

The Texans announced the creation of the Inspire Change Grant Fund in 2021. Since then, more than $800,000 has been awarded to 30 deserving local nonprofits through the program. Last year, the team and their partners surprised recipients with their grants at a reception at NRG Stadium with Texans players, Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair and Texans Legends. Throughout the year, the Texans also visited grant recipients Bo's Place, Santa Maria Hostel and Casa de Esperanza de los Ninos, Inc.

The NFL introduced the Inspire Change initiative in 2019 to create a positive impact in local communities and support programs that reduce barriers to opportunity. To learn more, click here.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans announce TicketManager as proud partner

Global company will provide its expertise in ticket resale and transfer to Texans' corporate clients.
news

Houston Texans announce partnership with Pizza Hut

news

Houston Texans and Kroger partner with America's VetDogs to raise second future service dog

Trained puppy will be placed with a veteran or first responder with disabilities
news

Houston Texans announce dates and times for 2023 Training Camp presented by Xfinity

Team to host eight practices free and open to all fans, including Back Together Weekend
news

Second annual Houston Texans Season Premiere presented by Amegy Bank set for Aug. 31

Event will debut the 2023 team on the field at NRG Stadium and benefit the Houston Texans Foundation
news

Houston Texans announce partnership with SKYY® Vodka

The spirit becomes the Official Vodka Partner of the team
news

Houston Texans Launch Fan Council

The volunteer council will be comprised of 50 diverse and dynamic fans who will participate in regular, in-depth focus groups and other exclusive opportunities throughout the 2023 Season.
news

Houston Texans Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

The Houston Texans announced their 2023 coaching staff today.
news

Houston Texans Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee Christian Kirksey continues to support Uvalde community

Houston Texans LB Christian Kirksey recently gifted custom Air Force 1s to the Uvalde High School football team.
news

Houston Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as Head Coach

The Houston Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans as the team's sixth head coach in franchise history.
news

Statement from Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio on Lovie Smith

Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio part ways with Head Coach Lovie Smith.
Advertising