Houston Texans, Conocophillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley Launch 2023 Inspire Change Grant

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley are proud to announce the 2023 Inspire Change Grant, which will fund programs, seed projects and create partnerships that unlock pathways to new opportunities and support social justice and racial equity efforts in Houston. In this third year of the program, the Texans and their partners will award $400,000 to local nonprofits and educational programs. The grant application is available beginning today through Sept. 13 here.
An advisory committee comprised of community leaders and Texans representatives will select grant recipients in areas including:
- Education
- Criminal justice reform
- Workforce and economic development
- Community resources
- Relational policing
- Poverty alleviation
- Racial equity
- Employment
- Support for children with incarcerated parents
- Access to mental health support in underserved communities/schools
- Homelessness
The Texans announced the creation of the Inspire Change Grant Fund in 2021. Since then, more than $800,000 has been awarded to 30 deserving local nonprofits through the program. Last year, the team and their partners surprised recipients with their grants at a reception at NRG Stadium with Texans players, Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair and Texans Legends. Throughout the year, the Texans also visited grant recipients Bo's Place, Santa Maria Hostel and Casa de Esperanza de los Ninos, Inc.
The NFL introduced the Inspire Change initiative in 2019 to create a positive impact in local communities and support programs that reduce barriers to opportunity. To learn more, click here.