Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley launch 2022 Inspire Change

The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley (formerly Ashley Homestore) are proud to announce the 2022 Inspire Change Grant, which will fund programs, seed projects and create partnerships that support social justice and racial equity efforts in Houston. In this second year of the program, the Texans and their partners will award $400,000 to local nonprofits and educational programs. The grant application is available beginning today through Sept. 16.

An advisory committee comprised of community leaders and Texans representatives will select grant recipients in areas including:

Education

Criminal justice reform

Relational policing

Poverty

Racial equity

Workforce and economic development

Employment

Anti-bias/anti-racism, diversity training and educational programs for youth

Educating youth on the histories of minority groups in America

Support for children with incarcerated parents

Access to mental health support in underserved communities/schools

Homelessness

The Texans announced the creation of the Inspire Change Grant Fund in September 2021. In the inaugural year of the fund, 114 unique grant applications were submitted. Last year, on Giving Tuesday, the team and their partners awarded 15 local nonprofits with $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund. The recipients were surprised at a breakfast at NRG Stadium with Texans players, Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair and Texans Legends. Throughout the year, the Texans visited Inspire Change Grant recipients SHAPE Community Center, Books Between Kids, Freedmen's Town Conservancy, Ben Cheri Educational Foundation and Girls Inc. of Greater Houston.