Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley launch 2022 Inspire Change

Aug 17, 2022 at 01:36 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley (formerly Ashley Homestore) are proud to announce the 2022 Inspire Change Grant, which will fund programs, seed projects and create partnerships that support social justice and racial equity efforts in Houston. In this second year of the program, the Texans and their partners will award $400,000 to local nonprofits and educational programs. The grant application is available beginning today through Sept. 16.

An advisory committee comprised of community leaders and Texans representatives will select grant recipients in areas including:

  • Education
  • Criminal justice reform
  • Relational policing
  • Poverty
  • Racial equity
  • Workforce and economic development
  • Employment
  • Anti-bias/anti-racism, diversity training and educational programs for youth
  • Educating youth on the histories of minority groups in America
  • Support for children with incarcerated parents
  • Access to mental health support in underserved communities/schools
  • Homelessness

The Texans announced the creation of the Inspire Change Grant Fund in September 2021. In the inaugural year of the fund, 114 unique grant applications were submitted. Last year, on Giving Tuesday, the team and their partners awarded 15 local nonprofits with $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund. The recipients were surprised at a breakfast at NRG Stadium with Texans players, Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair and Texans Legends. Throughout the year, the Texans visited Inspire Change Grant recipients SHAPE Community Center, Books Between Kids, Freedmen's Town Conservancy, Ben Cheri Educational Foundation and Girls Inc. of Greater Houston.

The NFL introduced the Inspire Change initiative in 2019 to create a positive impact in local communities and support programs that reduce barriers to opportunity. To learn more, visit here.

📸 | Inspire Change Grant recipient Girls, Inc. holds scavenger hunt event

The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Miller Lite awarded $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund to 15 local nonprofits and educational programs working to make a difference in the Houston community. We visited Inspire Change Grant recipients Girls, Inc. this weekend for their Be Bold Institute's scavenger hunt with OL Justin McCray, OL Jimmy Morrisey and Texans Cheerleaders. Learn more.

An image from the Girls Inc. of Greater Houston Be Bold Institute – Inspire Change Grant Partner Event at Houston Baptist University on July 22, 2022.



















































































