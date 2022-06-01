Houston Texans Donate $400,000 to Robb School Memorial Fund

The Houston Texans today announced the team is supporting the families of the students and teachers who tragically lost their lives in Uvalde, Texas. The Texans are donating $400,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund, which will provide financial assistance directly to the community. Texans players led the donation effort, coming together to give $200,000 for monetary aid and wellness support through the local fund. In support of the players' and football operations staff's generosity, the organization is matching their gift.

"Texans care about Texans, especially in times of triumph and tragedy," Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. "I'm so proud of our players for championing this effort and was inspired to support our neighbors in Uvalde alongside them. I also know we have a great responsibility to lend our voices to important and meaningful conversations that bring awareness to senseless gun violence."

In support of the Uvalde community and to take part in the 8th National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Texans players and staff will wear orange on Friday, June 3. Wear Orange originated on June 2, 2015, on what would have been Hadiya Pendleton's 18th birthday. Pendleton was a high school student from Chicago who was shot and killed on a local playground. Her friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.