Houston Texans Foundation launches online auction to commemorate release of new documentary on the Uvalde Coyotes football team's 2022 season 

Jan 03, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations
240103-press-release

The Houston Texans Foundation opened an online auction today featuring signed player items and We Stand With Uvalde t-shirts. The auction commemorates the release of “21: Loyal and True,” an ABC News one-hour documentary special which follows the Uvalde Coyotes High School football team during their tragic and emotional 2022 season. The uplifting story, which includes the Texans' support of the team, features the group of young men who carry the hope of a grieving town on their shoulders, just weeks after the shooting at Robb Elementary.

The online auction will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10. All proceeds from the auction benefit Lives Robbed. To learn more about Lives Robbed, click here.

Related Content

news

'21: Loyal and True', documentary on Uvalde High School football team, debuts today on ESPN+

ABC News and ESPN Films present the story of the Uvalde Coyotes High School football team's 2022 season, including interviews with Texans involved in post-tragedy recovery. 
news

Houston Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Fairbairn's honor comes after his game-winning field goal in the team's 19-16 victory over the Titans in Week 15.
news

Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Singletary's honor comes after his stellar performance in the team's 22-17 victory over the Broncos in Week 13.
news

Jon Weeks named Houston Texans 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Nominee

The 2023 winner will be announced during NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 8.
news

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud named AFC Offensive Player of the Month and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

The NFL named Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud the AFC Offensive Player of the Month and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November. 
news

Andre Johnson named semifinalist for NFL Hall of Fame

Houston Texans Ring of Honor member Andre Johnson has been named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Johnson was one of 25 modern-era players named as a semifinalist on Tuesday.
news

Rookie DE Dylan Horton to be out for indefinite period of time

Houston Texans Defensive End Dylan Horton released a statement Wednesday afternoon explaining that he would miss an indefinite period of time.
news

Houston Texans RB Devin Singletary named Week 10 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Singletary's honor comes after his stellar performance in the team's 30-27 victory over the Bengals in Week 10.
news

Houston Texans announce 2023 Fan of the Year

Steve Beckholt, the "Ultimate Fan," will represent the team in the NFL's Fan of the Year contest
news

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud named Week 9 AFC Offensive Player of the Week 

Stroud's honor comes after his stellar performance in the team's 39-37 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.
news

Houston Texans LB Blake Cashman named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Cashman's honor comes after his stellar performance in the team's 20-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.
Advertising