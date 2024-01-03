Houston Texans Foundation launches online auction to commemorate release of new documentary on the Uvalde Coyotes football team's 2022 season 

The Houston Texans Foundation opened an online auction today featuring signed player items and We Stand With Uvalde t-shirts. The auction commemorates the release of “21: Loyal and True,” an ABC News one-hour documentary special which follows the Uvalde Coyotes High School football team during their tragic and emotional 2022 season. The uplifting story, which includes the Texans' support of the team, features the group of young men who carry the hope of a grieving town on their shoulders, just weeks after the shooting at Robb Elementary.