Houston Texans host Buffalo Bills, featuring special guest performances

The Houston Texans will kick off the postseason at home, as they host the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4 in the Wild Card Playoff Game presented by Kroger. Kickoff is set for 3:35 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium and the game will broadcast on ESPN and ABC.

As fans enter NRG Stadium, 60,000 'We Are Texans' flags presented by Kroger and Reliant will be distributed as this weekend's gate giveaway. 12-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, NBA Most Valuable Player & member of the Basketball Hall Of Fame, Houston Rockets Legend, #34, Hakeem "The Dream" Olajuwon will be the Homefield Advantage Captain and the Coin Toss Captain for the game. Proud Houston Texans Fan Club members, including Battle Red Ladies, Somos Texans and TORO's Kids Club members will serve as the Texas State Flag holders. For color guard, proud Houston Texans Season Ticket Members, along with Houston Texans Fan Club Members, will hold a field-size United States flag. The national anthem will be performed by lead vocalist for The Suffers, Houston's own and proud Texan, Kam Franklin. The halftime performance for tomorrow's game will feature GRAMMY award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and winner of TV's hit show "The Masked Singer," T-Pain.