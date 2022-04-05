Houston Texans invite fans to the 2022 Draft Party presented by Miller Lite

Apr 05, 2022 at 10:01 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

Houston Texans fans are invited to the team's 2022 Draft Party presented by Miller Lite on Thursday, April 28 at Miller Outdoor Theatre. The 2022 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. CT and fans will be able to enjoy activities in the Fan Zone on-site beginning at 3 p.m.

"We're so excited to bring the Draft Party back in a new way this year," Houston Texans President Greg Grissom said. "Miller Outdoor Theatre is an iconic venue that will serve as the destination for Texans fans of all ages on the first night of the Draft as we welcome new Texans to Houston together."

Exclusive highlights of the Texans 2022 Draft Party include:

  • Live Zoom calls from Head Coach Lovie Smith and Texans draft picks.
  • Special appearances by current Texans players.
  • Numerous food and beverage options.
  • A live DJ, giveaways, photo opportunities and Draft merchandise.
  • A Fan Zone complete with activities for the whole family.
  • NFL Network's coverage of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft will be shown on the main stage.
  • Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 will broadcast live with commentary and analysis.

Admission to the party is FREE for anyone to enter. All fans will have access to sit and enjoy the Miller Outdoor Theatre lawn. There is also limited seating available for Season Ticket, Club and Texans LUXE Members, and Corporate Partners on a first-come, first-served basis. For an upgraded Draft Party experience, fans can purchase a Red Zone seat with proceeds benefiting the Houston Texans Foundation.

Free parking will be available in parking lots at and around Hermann Park. Fans are also encouraged to utilize ridesharing services or the METRORail, which offers a convenient stop at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

The Texans currently hold 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, with five picks in the top 80 overall. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.houstontexans.com/draftparty.

📸 | 2022 Draft Party presented by Miller Lite Announcement

Houston Texans fans are invited to the team's 2022 Draft Party presented by Miller Lite on Thursday, April 28 at Miller Outdoor Theatre. The 2022 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. CT and fans will be able to enjoy activities in the Fan Zone on-site beginning at 3 p.m. Admission to the party is FREE for anyone to enter. All fans will have access to sit and enjoy the Miller Outdoor Theatre lawn. There is also limited seating available for Season Ticket, Club and Texans LUXE Members, and Corporate Partners on a first-come, first-served basis. For an upgraded Draft Party experience, fans can purchase a Red Zone seat with proceeds benefiting the Houston Texans Foundation. For more information and to RSVP, visit here.

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
1 / 17

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
2 / 17

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
3 / 17

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
4 / 17

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
5 / 17

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
6 / 17

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
7 / 17

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
8 / 17

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
9 / 17

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
10 / 17

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
11 / 17

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
12 / 17

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
13 / 17

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
14 / 17

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
15 / 17

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
16 / 17

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
17 / 17

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Dr. James E. Muntz named Outstanding NFL Team Physician of the year

NFL Physicians Society applauds Dr. James E. Muntz for receiving the Jerry "Hawk" Rhea Award.
news

Houston Texans Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

The Houston Texans announced their 2022 coaching staff today.
news

Statement from Nick Caserio on Head Coach Lovie Smith

The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as the team's fifth head coach in franchise history.
news

Statement from Head Coach Lovie Smith

The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as the team's fifth head coach in franchise history.
news

Houston Texans Hire Lovie Smith as Head Coach

The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as the team's fifth head coach in franchise history. The Texans also promoted Pep Hamilton to offensive coordinator and retained Frank Ross as special teams coordinator.
news

Houston Texans and NFL/LISC Grassroots Program Grant Program Grant $250,000 to Legacy the School of Sport Sciences

The Houston Texans, in partnership with the NFL/Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Grassroots Program, announced a $250,000 grant for Legacy The School of Sport Sciences. 
news

Statements from the Houston Texans

Nick Caserio, David Culley and Cal McNair's statements.
news

Texans OL Justin Britt, TE Jeff Driskel, QB Tyrod Taylor and LB Garret Wallow recognized with 2021 team awards

Recipients of The Ed Block Courage Award are selected by a vote of their teammates to recognize extra efforts both on and off the field and their ability to overcome great adversity. 
news

Houston Texans Redefine Season Ticket Membership for Fans

Today, the Texans announced a redefined Season Ticket Membership for fans with first-time savings, more flexibility and better benefits.
news

Andre Johnson named Finalist for 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame

In his first year of eligibility, former Houston Texans WR Andre Johnson has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 
news

Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks Named Finalist for 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks has been named a finalist for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced today. 
Advertising