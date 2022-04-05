Houston Texans invite fans to the 2022 Draft Party presented by Miller Lite

Houston Texans fans are invited to the team's 2022 Draft Party presented by Miller Lite on Thursday, April 28 at Miller Outdoor Theatre. The 2022 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. CT and fans will be able to enjoy activities in the Fan Zone on-site beginning at 3 p.m.

"We're so excited to bring the Draft Party back in a new way this year," Houston Texans President Greg Grissom said. "Miller Outdoor Theatre is an iconic venue that will serve as the destination for Texans fans of all ages on the first night of the Draft as we welcome new Texans to Houston together."

Exclusive highlights of the Texans 2022 Draft Party include:

Live Zoom calls from Head Coach Lovie Smith and Texans draft picks.

Special appearances by current Texans players.

Numerous food and beverage options.

A live DJ, giveaways, photo opportunities and Draft merchandise.

A Fan Zone complete with activities for the whole family.

NFL Network's coverage of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft will be shown on the main stage.

Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 will broadcast live with commentary and analysis.

Admission to the party is FREE for anyone to enter. All fans will have access to sit and enjoy the Miller Outdoor Theatre lawn. There is also limited seating available for Season Ticket, Club and Texans LUXE Members, and Corporate Partners on a first-come, first-served basis. For an upgraded Draft Party experience, fans can purchase a Red Zone seat with proceeds benefiting the Houston Texans Foundation.

Free parking will be available in parking lots at and around Hermann Park. Fans are also encouraged to utilize ridesharing services or the METRORail, which offers a convenient stop at Miller Outdoor Theatre.