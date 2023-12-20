Houston Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Houston Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL announced today. Fairbairn earned the nod after his game-changing performance in the club's 19-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday.

In his first return to action since missing five games on the reserve/injured list due to injury, Fairbairn was perfect on the afternoon, connecting on all four field goal attempts from 23, 27, 53 and 54 yards. None were more clutch than the 54-yard boot that split the uprights as time expired in overtime to defeat the division-rival Titans by a score of 19-16 and improve to 8-6 on the year, positioning the club into a tie for first place in the AFC South.