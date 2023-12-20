Houston Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Houston Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL announced today. Fairbairn earned the nod after his game-changing performance in the club's 19-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday.
In his first return to action since missing five games on the reserve/injured list due to injury, Fairbairn was perfect on the afternoon, connecting on all four field goal attempts from 23, 27, 53 and 54 yards. None were more clutch than the 54-yard boot that split the uprights as time expired in overtime to defeat the division-rival Titans by a score of 19-16 and improve to 8-6 on the year, positioning the club into a tie for first place in the AFC South.
Fairbairn ranked first in field goals made (four), tied for first in percentage (100) and led the NFL in points among kickers in Week 15. His 54-yard game-winner is tied for the longest overtime field goal in 2023 and was 1-of-2 walk-off kicks this past week, in addition to being the only one from beyond 50 yards. He was also the only player this week to connect on multiple field goals beyond the 50-yard barrier.
Fairbairn's Player of the Week award marks the team's fifth on the season, tied for most in the AFC. It's the first time in club lore five different players have garnered the Player of the Week award in the same campaign. Additionally, the accolade stands as the 56th time a Texan has been named Player of the Week and the 16th time a special teams player has claimed the honor.