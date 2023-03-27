Houston Texans Launch Fan Council

Today, the Houston Texans are launching a Fan Council to collaborate with the team on decisions that will help influence aspects of the organization and the fan experience. The volunteer council will be comprised of 50 diverse and dynamic fans who will participate in regular, in-depth focus groups and other exclusive opportunities throughout the 2023 Season.

"We are excited to launch the Houston Texans Fan Council to build an even deeper connection to our fanbase and bring them closer than ever before," Texans Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications Doug Vosik said. "As a voice for all Texans fans, the council will have the unique opportunity to collaborate with us on a variety of topics that will directly impact their experience. The feedback we receive will be at the heart of our decision-making moving forward."

The goal of the Fan Council is for fans to work directly with Texans leaders to share meaningful feedback and ideas that will help shape the future of the organization. The team's most avid fans, causal fans and new fans, along with representatives from current fan groups including Somos Texans and Battle Red Ladies will make up the group. The council will meet quarterly with executives and staff to review materials, presentations, briefs and other team-provided subjects. Topics for the Fan Council's discussion will include fan experience, gameday entertainment, annual creative campaigns, retail merchandising and more.