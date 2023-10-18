Houston Texans LB Blake Cashman named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Oct 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations
HOUSTON Houston Texans LB ﻿Blake Cashman has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced today. Cashman's honor comes after his stellar performance in the team's 20-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.

It marks Cashman's first Player of the Week award in his six-year career, while also being the Texans' first Defensive Player of the Week honor since CB Tavierre Thomas garnered the nod in Week 16 of the 2021 campaign. This also marks the 52nd time a Texan has been named Player of the Week and the 19th time a defensive player has won the award in franchise history.

In Week 6, Cashman finished with career highs in tackles (15), passes defensed (two) and tackles for loss (two), while also logging one quarterback hit. He joined linebackers Brian Urlacher (10/16/06 at ARI), Vincent Rey (11/10/13 at BAL) and Angelo Crowell (11/13/05 vs. KC) as the only players since 1970 to boast the same stat line. Additionally, he became just the fifth linebacker to record at least 15 stops and two tackles for loss in a game this season.

In five appearances and four starts in 2023, Cashman has recorded 31 tackles, including four for loss, one interception and four passes defensed.

Check out the best photos of LB Blake Cashman in the Week 6 matchup against the New Orleans Saints where he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his 15-tackle performance in the win over the New Orleans Saints.

