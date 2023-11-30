Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud named AFC Offensive Player of the Month and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

In Week 9, Stroud set a new single-game passing mark for most passing yards (470) by a rookie in NFL history, while becoming just the third player ever to throw for 470-plus passing yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions in a single game. Stroud followed up his last-second comeback performance against the Buccaneers with yet another come-from-behind victory in Week 10 at Cincinnati, as he became the only rookie in the last 40 years to lead a game-winning drive starting in the final two minutes of regulation in back-to-back games. Additionally, he became just the second rookie in league annals to total over 800 passing yards in a two-game span.