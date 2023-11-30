Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud named AFC Offensive Player of the Month and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

Nov 30, 2023 at 11:01 AM
HOUSTON – The NFL named Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud the AFC Offensive Player of the Month and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November. Stroud becomes just the second rookie quarterback in league history to win AFC Offensive Player of the Month and just the fifth player ever to earn NFL Offensive Player of the Month in the same month, joining Barry Sanders (1989), Edgerrin James (1999), Mike Anderson (2000), Kareem Hunt (2017) and Deshaun Watson (2017).

November was littered with record-breaking performances by the rookie signal caller, as he completed 106-of-154 pass attempts (68.8 percent) for 1,466 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions for a passer rating of 109.9, leading the team to a record of 3-1 during the month, including a three-game win streak. No quarterback led their team to more victories in November than Stroud.

In Week 9, Stroud set a new single-game passing mark for most passing yards (470) by a rookie in NFL history, while becoming just the third player ever to throw for 470-plus passing yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions in a single game. Stroud followed up his last-second comeback performance against the Buccaneers with yet another come-from-behind victory in Week 10 at Cincinnati, as he became the only rookie in the last 40 years to lead a game-winning drive starting in the final two minutes of regulation in back-to-back games. Additionally, he became just the second rookie in league annals to total over 800 passing yards in a two-game span.

Stroud finished the month ranking first in the conference in nearly every major passing category, including completions, yards, passer rating, touchdown passes, yards per attempt, big pass plays and more. He capped off his red-hot November by becoming the NFL's all-time passing leader for most passing yards (3,266) through a player's first 11 career games.

This marks Stroud's fourth league honor this season as he has already earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 9 and was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for the season's opening month in September. He becomes just the fourth player in Texans lore to earn AFC Offensive Player of the Month, joining Deshaun Watson (2017, 2019), Andre Johnson (2008, 2012) and Arian Foster (2010, 2011).

On the season, the team's No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has started in all 11 appearances, completing 249-of-391 pass attempts (63.7 percent) for 19 touchdowns with just five interceptions, earning a passer rating of 100.8, while also adding 29 carries for 132 yards and an additional three rushing scores.

Advertising