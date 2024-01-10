Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Named Week 18 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday. The honor comes on the heels of Stroud's game-winning drive to send the club to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

A second-time honoree as Offensive Player of the Week, Stroud finished his spectacular regular season in fitting fashion, as the rookie signal caller completed 20-of-26 passes for 264 yards, two touchdown passes and AFC-best 134.1 passer rating. With the game tied at 17 in the fourth quarter, Stroud engineered a 12-play, 73-yard scoring drive going 7-for-7 for 82 yards in the process. It marked Stroud's rookie-best third game-winning drive and was later cemented as the drive that sealed the Texans as AFC South Champions.

Stroud ended the 2023 regular season completing 319-of-499 pass attempts (63.9 percent) for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions for a passer rating of 100.8. Leading the way alongside Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, the two became the first-ever rookie quarterback and first-year head coach to capture a division title, while Stroud also became just the third player in NFL history to lead the NFL in passing yards per game and touchdown-interception ratio in the same season, joining the likes of Joe Montana and Tom Brady.