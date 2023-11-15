Houston Texans RB Devin Singletary named Week 10 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

HOUSTON – Houston Texans RB Devin Singletary has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday. The honor comes on the heels of the Texans' 30-27 last-second victory in Cincinnati over the Bengals. This marks Singletary's first such award in his career and back-to-back weeks that the AFC Offensive Player of the Week resides in Houston.
In Week 10, Singletary tallied 30 carries for a career-high 150 yards (5.0 avg.) and one touchdown against a Bengals defense that had previously only allowed two other rushers to surpass the 100-yard mark in 2023. Singletary was the only player in the NFL to surpass 125 yards on the ground this week, as his 150-yard total stands as the ninth-highest single-game total in the league this year. He became just the eighth player in club lore to reach 150 rushing yards in a single game.
View the best photos from the Week 10 matchup between the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals.
Singletary led the NFL in carries, becoming just the fourth player this season with at least 30 rush attempts. He also accumulated a league-high five carries that went for at least 10 yards, the second-best total in 2023. Singletary's efforts on the ground constantly kept the offense on the field, as he also totaled an NFL-best seven first downs on the ground.
The honor marks the 54th time a Texan has been named Player of the Week and the 19th time an offensive player has won the award in franchise history. Additionally, this is the third time this season a Houston Texan has been named Player of the Week and also just the third time in team history the club has garnered AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks.