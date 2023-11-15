Houston Texans RB Devin Singletary named Week 10 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

HOUSTON – Houston Texans RB Devin Singletary has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday. The honor comes on the heels of the Texans' 30-27 last-second victory in Cincinnati over the Bengals. This marks Singletary's first such award in his career and back-to-back weeks that the AFC Offensive Player of the Week resides in Houston.

In Week 10, Singletary tallied 30 carries for a career-high 150 yards (5.0 avg.) and one touchdown against a Bengals defense that had previously only allowed two other rushers to surpass the 100-yard mark in 2023. Singletary was the only player in the NFL to surpass 125 yards on the ground this week, as his 150-yard total stands as the ninth-highest single-game total in the league this year. He became just the eighth player in club lore to reach 150 rushing yards in a single game.