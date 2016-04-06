 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Houston Texans re-sign OLB John Simon

Apr 06, 2016 at 10:20 AM

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans re-signed restricted free agent OLB John Simon. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Simon was originally signed by the Texans from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad on Oct. 7, 2014. In 27 games played (eight starts) over the last two seasons (2014-15), he contributed with 58 tackles (40 solo), 6.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed. In 2015, Simon set single-season career highs in nearly every category as he played in all 16 games (eight starts) and totaled 49 tackles (36 solo), 5.0 sacks and 11 quarterback hits as part of Houston's third-ranked defense in the NFL. He also added four tackles on special teams.

Following are the free agents the Texans have signed (5):

S

Antonio Allen

(6-1, 210)

Unrestricted (New York Jets)

G

Jeff Allen

(6-4, 306)

Unrestricted (Kansas City)

C

Tony Bergstrom

(6-5, 315)

Unrestricted (Oakland)

RB

Lamar Miller

(5-10, 225)

Unrestricted (Miami)

QB

Brock Osweiler

(6-8, 240)

Unrestricted (Denver)

Following are the players the Texans have re-signed (10):

G/T

Jeff Adams

(6-7, 305)

Contract Extension

CB

A.J. Bouye

(6-0, 191)

Restricted

T

Chris Clark

(6-5, 305)

Unrestricted

RB

Jonathan Grimes

(5-10, 209)

Free Agent

CB

Charles James

(5-9, 179)

Contract Extension

P

Shane Lechler

(6-2, 237)

Unrestricted

K

Nick Novak

(6-0, 198)

Unrestricted

S

Eddie Pleasant

(5-10, 210)

Free Agent

OLB

John Simon

(6-1, 252)

Restricted

QB

DeAndre Hopkins

(6-4, 228)

Unrestricted

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

