Houston Texans re-sign OLB John Simon

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans re-signed restricted free agent OLB John Simon. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Simon was originally signed by the Texans from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad on Oct. 7, 2014. In 27 games played (eight starts) over the last two seasons (2014-15), he contributed with 58 tackles (40 solo), 6.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed. In 2015, Simon set single-season career highs in nearly every category as he played in all 16 games (eight starts) and totaled 49 tackles (36 solo), 5.0 sacks and 11 quarterback hits as part of Houston's third-ranked defense in the NFL. He also added four tackles on special teams.
Following are the free agents the Texans have signed (5):
|
S
|
Antonio Allen
|
(6-1, 210)
|
Unrestricted (New York Jets)
|
G
|
Jeff Allen
|
(6-4, 306)
|
Unrestricted (Kansas City)
|
C
|
Tony Bergstrom
|
(6-5, 315)
|
Unrestricted (Oakland)
|
RB
|
Lamar Miller
|
(5-10, 225)
|
Unrestricted (Miami)
|
QB
|
Brock Osweiler
|
(6-8, 240)
|
Unrestricted (Denver)
Following are the players the Texans have re-signed (10):
|
G/T
|
Jeff Adams
|
(6-7, 305)
|
Contract Extension
|
CB
|
A.J. Bouye
|
(6-0, 191)
|
Restricted
|
T
|
Chris Clark
|
(6-5, 305)
|
Unrestricted
|
RB
|
Jonathan Grimes
|
(5-10, 209)
|
Free Agent
|
CB
|
Charles James
|
(5-9, 179)
|
Contract Extension
|
P
|
Shane Lechler
|
(6-2, 237)
|
Unrestricted
|
K
|
Nick Novak
|
(6-0, 198)
|
Unrestricted
|
S
|
Eddie Pleasant
|
(5-10, 210)
|
Free Agent
|
OLB
|
John Simon
|
(6-1, 252)
|
Restricted
|
QB
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
(6-4, 228)
|
Unrestricted