Houston Texans re-sign OLB John Simon

Simon was originally signed by the Texans from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad on Oct. 7, 2014. In 27 games played (eight starts) over the last two seasons (2014-15), he contributed with 58 tackles (40 solo), 6.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed. In 2015, Simon set single-season career highs in nearly every category as he played in all 16 games (eight starts) and totaled 49 tackles (36 solo), 5.0 sacks and 11 quarterback hits as part of Houston's third-ranked defense in the NFL. He also added four tackles on special teams.