Houston Texans' single-game tickets on sale





Single-game tickets for the Houston Texans' 2011 home games are on sale starting today. Ticket prices range from $38-125. Fans can purchase tickets online by clicking **HERE**. Also, tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com and at all Ticketmaster locations, including H-E-B stores and by phone at 800-745-3000.

The Texans also have announced the themes for each home game, highlighted by Battle Red Day presented by Halliburton on Sunday, Oct. 30 when the Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans once again will don their all-white uniforms to open the regular season for Liberty White Out against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Texans are planning a special ceremony prior to that game to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.

Other popular game themes include Salute to the Military presented by Bud Light on Sunday, Nov. 6 against Cleveland and Hispanic Heritage Day presented by XFINITY against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 9. Grammy Award-winning band Los Lonely Boys will perform the national anthem and at halftime of that game.

The Houston Texans sold more than 61,000 season tickets for the upcoming season, leaving a limited supply of tickets to individual games.