Houston Texans Transactions (10-18-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|D'Angelo Ross
|CB
|5-9
|190
|26
|2
|New Mexico
The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Alex Austin
|CB
|6-1
|191
|22
|R
|Oregon State
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Eric Murray
|S
|5-11
|199
|29
|8
|Minnesota