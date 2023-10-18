Houston Texans Transactions (10-18-2023)

Oct 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
D'Angelo Ross CB 5-9 190 26 2 New Mexico

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Alex Austin CB 6-1 191 22 R Oregon State

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Eric Murray S 5-11 199 29 8 Minnesota

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-18-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-14-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-11-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-10-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-7-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-6-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-4-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-02-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (9-30-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (9-29-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (9-27-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
Advertising