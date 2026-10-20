Houston Texans Transactions (10-20-2026)

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Kyonte Hamilton
|DT
|6-4
|304
|23
|1
|Rutgers
|Collin Wright
|CB
|6-0
|195
|22
|R
|Stanford
The Houston Texans have released the following players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Aaron Graves
|DT
|6-5
|295
|23
|R
|Iowa
|Mark Gronowski
|QB
|6-2
|234
|25
|R
|Iowa
The Houston Texans have waived the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Jamal Hill
|LB
|6-0
|227
|25
|3
|Oregon