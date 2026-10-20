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Houston Texans Transactions (10-20-2026)

Oct 20, 2026 at 04:34 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
battle red roster moves

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Kyonte HamiltonDT6-4304231Rutgers
Collin WrightCB6-019522RStanford

The Houston Texans have released the following players:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Aaron GravesDT6-529523RIowa
Mark GronowskiQB6-223425RIowa

The Houston Texans have waived the following player:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Jamal HillLB6-0227253Oregon

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