The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|LB
|6-2
|228
|29
|8
|Florida Atlantic
The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Sabastian Harsh
|DE
|6-2
|255
|24
|R
|NC State
The Houston Texans have released the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Junior Tafuna
|DT
|6-3
|305
|25
|1
|Utah