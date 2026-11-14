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Houston Texans Transactions (11-14-2026)

Nov 14, 2026 at 12:13 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
roster moves

Houston Texans RB David Montgomery (groin) and CB Jaylin Smith (hamstring) will not travel with the team to Cleveland and have been ruled out for Week 10 at the Browns. T Braden Smith has been added to the Week 10 Injury Report with an illness and he is questionable for Sunday's game.

The Houston Texans have activated the following player to the active roster:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Jake HummelLB6-1229285Iowa State

The Houston Texans have elevated the following players via standard practice squad elevation for Week 10 at Cleveland:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Chad MumaLB6-3239275Wyoming
Dare OgunbowaleRB5-10205328Wisconsin

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Dare OgunbowaleRB5-10205328Wisconsin

The Houston Texans have waived the following player from the active roster:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Sabastian HarshDE6-225524RNC State

The Houston Texans have waived the following player from the practice squad:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Daniel SobkowiczWR6-320524RIllinois State

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