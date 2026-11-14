Houston Texans Transactions (11-14-2026)

Houston Texans RB David Montgomery (groin) and CB Jaylin Smith (hamstring) will not travel with the team to Cleveland and have been ruled out for Week 10 at the Browns. T Braden Smith has been added to the Week 10 Injury Report with an illness and he is questionable for Sunday's game.
The Houston Texans have activated the following player to the active roster:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Jake Hummel
|LB
|6-1
|229
|28
|5
|Iowa State
The Houston Texans have elevated the following players via standard practice squad elevation for Week 10 at Cleveland:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Chad Muma
|LB
|6-3
|239
|27
|5
|Wyoming
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|5-10
|205
|32
|8
|Wisconsin
The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|5-10
|205
|32
|8
|Wisconsin
The Houston Texans have waived the following player from the active roster:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Sabastian Harsh
|DE
|6-2
|255
|24
|R
|NC State
The Houston Texans have waived the following player from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Daniel Sobkowicz
|WR
|6-3
|205
|24
|R
|Illinois State