Houston Texans Transactions (11-19-2022)

The Houston Texans have activated the following player from the reserve/injured list – designated to return list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Michael Dwumfour
|DL
|6-1
|296
|24
|1
|Rutgers
The Houston Texans elevated the following players to the active roster from the practice squad for gameday (Standard Elevations):
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Cobi Francis
|DB
|5-11
|193
|24
|R
|Memphis
|Will Redmond
|DB
|5-11
|186
|28
|3
|Mississippi
The Houston Texans have waived the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Jaleel Johnson
|DL
|6-3
|316
|28
|6
|Iowa
