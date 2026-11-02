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Houston Texans Transactions (11-2-2026)

Nov 02, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
roster moves

The Houston Texans have signed the following player:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Naquan JonesDT6-3313286Michigan State

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Joshua PitsenbergerRB6-021523RYale

The Houston Texans have waived the following player:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Jaden CrumedyDT6-4301263Mississippi State

The Houston Texans have released the following player:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Deuce VaughnRB5-6176243Kansas State

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