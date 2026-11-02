Houston Texans Transactions (11-2-2026)

The Houston Texans have signed the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Naquan Jones
|DT
|6-3
|313
|28
|6
|Michigan State
The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Joshua Pitsenberger
|RB
|6-0
|215
|23
|R
|Yale
The Houston Texans have waived the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Jaden Crumedy
|DT
|6-4
|301
|26
|3
|Mississippi State
The Houston Texans have released the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Deuce Vaughn
|RB
|5-6
|176
|24
|3
|Kansas State