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Houston Texans Transactions (10-17-2026)

Oct 17, 2026 at 01:23 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
roster moves

The Houston Texans have activated the following players to the active roster:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Ja'Marcus IngramS6-2190295Buffalo
Henry To'oTo'oLB6-2228254Alabama

The Houston Texans have elevated the following players via standard practice squad elevation for Week 6:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Bryce HallCB6-1202286Virginia
Jawhar JordanRB5-10185272Louisville

The Houston Texans have waived the following players:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Aiden FisherLB6-123122RIndiana
Collin WrightCB6-019522RStanford

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