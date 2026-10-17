Houston Texans Transactions (10-17-2026)

The Houston Texans have activated the following players to the active roster:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Ja'Marcus Ingram
|S
|6-2
|190
|29
|5
|Buffalo
|Henry To'oTo'o
|LB
|6-2
|228
|25
|4
|Alabama
The Houston Texans have elevated the following players via standard practice squad elevation for Week 6:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Bryce Hall
|CB
|6-1
|202
|28
|6
|Virginia
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|5-10
|185
|27
|2
|Louisville
The Houston Texans have waived the following players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Aiden Fisher
|LB
|6-1
|231
|22
|R
|Indiana
|Collin Wright
|CB
|6-0
|195
|22
|R
|Stanford