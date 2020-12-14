Houston Texans Transactions (12-14-20)

The Houston Texans released the following player from the practice squad:
|PLAYER
|POS
|HT
|WT
|AGE
|EXP
|COLLEGE
|Brett Maher
|K
|6-1
|183
|31
|3
|Nebraska
The Houston Texans released the following player from the practice squad:
|PLAYER
|POS
|HT
|WT
|AGE
|EXP
|COLLEGE
|Brett Maher
|K
|6-1
|183
|31
|3
|Nebraska
More than $50,000 was awarded to seven Black, Outstanding Leaders and Doers across the community
$400,000 will be awarded to local nonprofits working to reduce barriers to opportunity
Global company will provide its expertise in ticket resale and transfer to Texans' corporate clients.
Trained puppy will be placed with a veteran or first responder with disabilities
Team to host eight practices free and open to all fans, including Back Together Weekend
Event will debut the 2023 team on the field at NRG Stadium and benefit the Houston Texans Foundation
The spirit becomes the Official Vodka Partner of the team
The volunteer council will be comprised of 50 diverse and dynamic fans who will participate in regular, in-depth focus groups and other exclusive opportunities throughout the 2023 Season.
The Houston Texans announced their 2023 coaching staff today.
Houston Texans LB Christian Kirksey recently gifted custom Air Force 1s to the Uvalde High School football team.