Houston Texans Transactions (5-3-2022)

The Houston Texans have waived the following players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Sam Cooper
|OL
|6-2
|305
|24
|1
|Merrimack
|Kingsley Keke
|DL
|6-3
|288
|25
|4
|Texas A&M
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
1 / 76
Brandon Wade/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2 / 76
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
3 / 76
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
4 / 76
Zach Tarrant
5 / 76
Zach Tarrant/Zach Tarrant
6 / 76
Young Kwak/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
7 / 76
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
8 / 76
Zach Tarrant
9 / 76
Zach Tarrant/Zach Tarrant
10 / 76
Zach Tarrant
11 / 76
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
12 / 76
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
13 / 76
Steve Luciano/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
14 / 76
Zach Tarrant
15 / 76
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
16 / 76
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
17 / 76
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
18 / 76
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
19 / 76
Zach Tarrant
20 / 76
Rick Scuteri
21 / 76
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
22 / 76
Zach Tarrant
23 / 76
CASSIE STRICKER/Houston Texans
24 / 76
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
25 / 76
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
26 / 76
27 / 76
Zach Tarrant
28 / 76
Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
29 / 76
Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
30 / 76
Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
31 / 76
32 / 76
Photo by Kent Gidley/© 2020 Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
33 / 76
ZACH TARRANT
34 / 76
Zach Tarrant
35 / 76
Zach Tarrant
36 / 76
37 / 76
Houston Texans
38 / 76
Nick Cammett/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
39 / 76
Zach Tarrant
40 / 76
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
41 / 76
42 / 76
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
43 / 76
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
44 / 76
45 / 76
Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
46 / 76
Zach Tarrant
47 / 76
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
48 / 76
49 / 76
Zach Tarrant
50 / 76
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
51 / 76
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
52 / 76
Zach Tarrant
53 / 76
Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
54 / 76
Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
55 / 76
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
56 / 76
Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
57 / 76
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
58 / 76
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
59 / 76
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
60 / 76
Tim Heitman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
61 / 76
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
62 / 76
Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
63 / 76
Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
64 / 76
Lon Horwedel/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
65 / 76
Zach Tarrant
66 / 76
Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
67 / 76
Zach Tarrant
68 / 76
Zach Tarrant
69 / 76
Zach Tarrant
70 / 76
Winslow Townson/Panini
71 / 76
Kourtney Carroll/Kourtney Carroll / LSU Athletics
72 / 76
73 / 76
74 / 76
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
75 / 76
CASSIE STRICKER/Houston Texans
76 / 76
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
This Ad will close in 3