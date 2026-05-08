Houston Texans Transactions (5-8-2026)

The Houston Texans have signed the following undrafted free agents:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Dominic Bailey
|DT
|6-3
|292
|23
|R
|Tennessee
|Sam Hagen
|OL
|6-6
|320
|22
|R
|South Dakota State
|Stephen Hall
|CB
|6-0
|202
|24
|R
|Missouri
|Sabastian Harsh
|DE
|6-2
|255
|24
|R
|N.C. State
|James Neal III
|OL
|6-6
|325
|23
|R
|Iowa State
|Joshua Pitsenberger
|RB
|6-0
|215
|24
|R
|Yale
|Treyvhon Saunders
|WR
|5-9
|190
|21
|R
|Colgate
|Daniel Sobkowicz
|WR
|6-3
|205
|23
|R
|Illinois State
|Jack Stonehouse
|P
|6-1
|215
|22
|R
|Syracuse
|Jalen Walthall
|WR
|6-2
|180
|23
|R
|Incarnate Word
|Noah Whittington
|RB
|5-8
|203
|24
|R
|Oregon
|Collin Wright
|CB
|6-0
|195
|22
|R
|Stanford