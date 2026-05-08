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Houston Texans Transactions (5-8-2026)

May 08, 2026 at 09:01 AM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
ROSTER MOVES

The Houston Texans have signed the following undrafted free agents:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Dominic BaileyDT6-329223RTennessee
Sam HagenOL6-632022RSouth Dakota State
Stephen HallCB6-020224RMissouri
Sabastian HarshDE6-225524RN.C. State
James Neal IIIOL6-632523RIowa State
Joshua PitsenbergerRB6-021524RYale
Treyvhon SaundersWR5-919021RColgate
Daniel SobkowiczWR6-320523RIllinois State
Jack StonehouseP6-121522RSyracuse
Jalen WalthallWR6-218023RIncarnate Word
Noah WhittingtonRB5-820324ROregon
Collin WrightCB6-019522RStanford

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