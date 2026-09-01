Houston Texans Transactions (9-1-2026)

The Houston Texans have signed the following players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|6-3
|245
|26
|6
|Miami (Fla.)
|Dominique Robinson
|DE
|6-5
|275
|28
|5
|Miami (Ohio)
The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Chris Braswell
|DE
|6-3
|255
|24
|3
|Alabama
|Ka'ena De Cambra
|C
|6-3
|306
|23
|R
|Arizona
|Zaire Mitchell-Paden
|TE
|6-5
|257
|27
|2
|Florida Atlantic
|Mitchell Tinsley
|WR
|6-1
|205
|26
|3
|Penn State
The Houston Texans have placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Sam Hagen
|T
|6-6
|320
|23
|R
|South Dakota State
|Braden Smith
|T
|6-6
|312
|30
|9
|Auburn