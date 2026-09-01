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Houston Texans Transactions (9-1-2026)

Sep 01, 2026 at 03:45 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
roster moves

The Houston Texans have signed the following players:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Brevin JordanTE6-3245266Miami (Fla.)
Dominique RobinsonDE6-5275285Miami (Ohio)

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Chris BraswellDE6-3255243Alabama
Ka'ena De CambraC6-330623RArizona
Zaire Mitchell-PadenTE6-5257272Florida Atlantic
Mitchell TinsleyWR6-1205263Penn State

The Houston Texans have placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured list:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Sam HagenT6-632023RSouth Dakota State
Braden SmithT6-6312309Auburn

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