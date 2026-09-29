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Houston Texans Transactions (9-29-2026)

Sep 29, 2026 at 04:46 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
roster moves

The Houston Texans have signed the following player off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Dare OgunbowaleRB5-102053210Wisconsin

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