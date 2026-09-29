Houston Texans Transactions (9-29-2026)

The Houston Texans have signed the following player off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|5-10
|205
|32
|10
|Wisconsin
The Houston Texans have signed the following player off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|5-10
|205
|32
|10
|Wisconsin
More from the Texans
ARROW KEYS TO BROWSE // ESC TO CLOSE
PHOTO SAVED
Give the shooter a shout?
If you post it, tagging the photographer takes a second and means a lot.
KEYBOARD