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Houston Texans Transactions (9-19-2026)

Sep 19, 2026 at 02:51 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
roster moves

The Houston Texans have elevated the following players via standard practice squad elevation:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Lewis BondWR5-1119023RBoston College
George OdumS6-1202329Central Arkansas

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