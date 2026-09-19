Houston Texans Transactions (9-19-2026)

The Houston Texans have elevated the following players via standard practice squad elevation:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Lewis Bond
|WR
|5-11
|190
|23
|R
|Boston College
|George Odum
|S
|6-1
|202
|32
|9
|Central Arkansas
The Houston Texans have elevated the following players via standard practice squad elevation:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Lewis Bond
|WR
|5-11
|190
|23
|R
|Boston College
|George Odum
|S
|6-1
|202
|32
|9
|Central Arkansas
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